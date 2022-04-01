All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

XMG teases X-Series gaming laptop with Intel Arc Alchemist GPU

XMG preps Intel Arc Alchemist GPU for its new X-Project gaming laptop, acts as a 'desktop replacement' with the top Ark GPU SKU.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 10:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has now unleashed its new Arc Alchemist GPUs where we'll see it hitting laptops over the next few months in lower-end form, while the higher-end SKUs of the Arc GPUs will hit laptops later in the year... and now XMG is teasing its new X-Project desktop replacement laptop.

XMG teases X-Series gaming laptop with Intel Arc Alchemist GPU 06 | TweakTown.com

Schenker is using its gaming brand in XMG to announce its new X-Series desktop replacement gaming laptop, as well as more designs with a tease for what's coming in 2022. The company is teasing two projects with Intel Arc Graphics, with the first being a sleek 15-inch laptop based on the new Intel reference design, while the other packs a "larger, entirely new chassis in the high-performance segment".

XMG explains: "As you can see in the XMG timeline, we are working on two projects with Intel Arc Graphics. One of them will be sleek 15" model based on a new Intel reference design (a collaboration with Intel, similar to 2019's XMG FUSION 15), the other one is planned to be a larger, entirely new chassis in the high-performance segment. Further details will be revealed in the upcoming months".

"Both of these will have some opportunities to feature Intel Arc Graphics in some future models, but those are still in the planning stage and cannot be confirmed at this time".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1049.00
$1159.00$999.99$997.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/1/2022 at 6:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.