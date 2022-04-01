XMG teases X-Series gaming laptop with Intel Arc Alchemist GPU

Intel has now unleashed its new Arc Alchemist GPUs where we'll see it hitting laptops over the next few months in lower-end form, while the higher-end SKUs of the Arc GPUs will hit laptops later in the year... and now XMG is teasing its new X-Project desktop replacement laptop.

Schenker is using its gaming brand in XMG to announce its new X-Series desktop replacement gaming laptop, as well as more designs with a tease for what's coming in 2022. The company is teasing two projects with Intel Arc Graphics, with the first being a sleek 15-inch laptop based on the new Intel reference design, while the other packs a "larger, entirely new chassis in the high-performance segment".

XMG explains: "As you can see in the XMG timeline, we are working on two projects with Intel Arc Graphics. One of them will be sleek 15" model based on a new Intel reference design (a collaboration with Intel, similar to 2019's XMG FUSION 15), the other one is planned to be a larger, entirely new chassis in the high-performance segment. Further details will be revealed in the upcoming months".

"Both of these will have some opportunities to feature Intel Arc Graphics in some future models, but those are still in the planning stage and cannot be confirmed at this time".