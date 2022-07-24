AMD RDNA 3 GPUs detailed in new fan-made renders: looks beautiful
AMD's next-gen Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33 GPUs look great in fan-made renders. Navi 31 with 6 x MCDs and monster performance.
AMD is still a couple of months away from launching its new RDNA 3-based GPU architecture, with the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 to fill out the new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.
The new AMD Navi 31 GPU is expected to debut with a chiplet design, with a GCD (Graphics Core/Compute Die) and MCD (Memory Complex/Compute Dies). You can see in the new Navi 3X renders from Wild_C on Twitter that the Navi 31 GPU is going to be a bigger design than the Navi 32 -- which is also a chiplet design -- while Navi 33 is a regular monolithic GPU design.
As for the die sizes, Wild_C says that we should expect Navi 3X die sizes of (roughly):
- Navi33 = 20.5 * 19.5 = 400mm²
- Navi31/32 MCD = 4.68 * 9.36 = 44mm²
- Navi32 GCD = 13.1 * 20.1 = 263mm²
- Navi31 GCD = 13.1 * 28.2 = 369mm²
- Navi32 Total = 439mm²
- Navi31 Total = 633mm²
Navi 31 could be enough to topple AD102 from NVIDIA for its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with NVIDIA reportedly waiting for Navi 31 to see if it needs to unleash AD102 again with 600W+ of power. The OG AD102 GPU should have 450W TDP, but 600W+ is going to be a big thing to see... really big.
We should expect AMD to debut the monster Navi 31 GPU inside of a flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT (if they continue their naming scheme) later this year, with Navi 31 packing 11288 GPU cores, PCIe 5.0 x16 support, and 6 x MCDs that seems to be enough to have NVIDIA shaking in their GeForce RTX boots.
AMD isn't a stranger to getting VRAM as close to the GPU as possible, with both Fiji and Vega both rocking HBM and HBM2, respectively. AMD isn't using HBM this time around, replacing it with GDDR6 at very high speeds, and placing it directly next to the GCD.
Navi 32 should fill out the next-gen "mid-range" Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs with a GCD + MCD design, while the Navi 33 GPU continue along with its monolithic GPU design. Navi 32 and Navi 33 aren't that different when it comes to design, its just Navi 32 is more complex with the chiplet design... Navi 31 + Navi 32 are made on TSMC 5nm + 6nm, while Navi 33 is on TSMC 6nm.