All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs detailed in new fan-made renders: looks beautiful

AMD's next-gen Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33 GPUs look great in fan-made renders. Navi 31 with 6 x MCDs and monster performance.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 9:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is still a couple of months away from launching its new RDNA 3-based GPU architecture, with the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 to fill out the new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs detailed in new fan-made renders: looks beautiful 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new AMD Navi 31 GPU is expected to debut with a chiplet design, with a GCD (Graphics Core/Compute Die) and MCD (Memory Complex/Compute Dies). You can see in the new Navi 3X renders from Wild_C on Twitter that the Navi 31 GPU is going to be a bigger design than the Navi 32 -- which is also a chiplet design -- while Navi 33 is a regular monolithic GPU design.

As for the die sizes, Wild_C says that we should expect Navi 3X die sizes of (roughly):

  • Navi33 = 20.5 * 19.5 = 400mm²
  • Navi31/32 MCD = 4.68 * 9.36 = 44mm²
  • Navi32 GCD = 13.1 * 20.1 = 263mm²
  • Navi31 GCD = 13.1 * 28.2 = 369mm²
  • Navi32 Total = 439mm²
  • Navi31 Total = 633mm²

Navi 31 could be enough to topple AD102 from NVIDIA for its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with NVIDIA reportedly waiting for Navi 31 to see if it needs to unleash AD102 again with 600W+ of power. The OG AD102 GPU should have 450W TDP, but 600W+ is going to be a big thing to see... really big.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs detailed in new fan-made renders: looks beautiful 04 | TweakTown.com

We should expect AMD to debut the monster Navi 31 GPU inside of a flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT (if they continue their naming scheme) later this year, with Navi 31 packing 11288 GPU cores, PCIe 5.0 x16 support, and 6 x MCDs that seems to be enough to have NVIDIA shaking in their GeForce RTX boots.

AMD isn't a stranger to getting VRAM as close to the GPU as possible, with both Fiji and Vega both rocking HBM and HBM2, respectively. AMD isn't using HBM this time around, replacing it with GDDR6 at very high speeds, and placing it directly next to the GCD.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs detailed in new fan-made renders: looks beautiful 05 | TweakTown.com
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs detailed in new fan-made renders: looks beautiful 06 | TweakTown.com

Navi 32 should fill out the next-gen "mid-range" Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs with a GCD + MCD design, while the Navi 33 GPU continue along with its monolithic GPU design. Navi 32 and Navi 33 aren't that different when it comes to design, its just Navi 32 is more complex with the chiplet design... Navi 31 + Navi 32 are made on TSMC 5nm + 6nm, while Navi 33 is on TSMC 6nm.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT (RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1265.00
$1254.14$1256.39-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2022 at 9:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.