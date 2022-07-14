All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Down-bad crypto investors are flocking to a screaming therapy group

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 4:35 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Jul 14 2022 4:41 AM CDT
Reports indicate that cryptocurrency investors that have felt the wrath of the market downturn are going to an online screaming therapy group.

The Guardian has reported that several thousand cryptocurrency investors are banding together in a group called the "Bear Market Screaming Therapy Group", run by the founder named Giulio, who refused to provide his last name. Giulio spoke to the publication and said that the Telegram group has many members who are simply crying, sobbing, expressing grief or howling at their investment loss. According to Giulio, he "decided not to ban them. I felt bad".

The group currently has 3,315 members and is an example of the extreme pain some cryptocurrency investors feel as the price of Bitcoin barely holds on to the $20,000 price point. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency collapsed in June by diving by 47% to the current average price point of approximately $20,000, which has led to groups such as the Bear Market Screaming Therapy Group forming as investors didn't withdraw before the downward began.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

