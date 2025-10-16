EA workers fight back: union slams $55 billion Saudi-backed buyout

A union representing employees at EA has publicly denounced the recent EA buyout over fears the privatization will lead to job losses and studio closures.

TL;DR: Electronic Arts was acquired for $55 billion by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Affinity Partners, sparking union opposition over lack of employee representation and concerns about potential layoffs. The union urges regulatory scrutiny to protect jobs, creative freedom, and ensure accountability amid privatization risks.

Electronic Arts (EA) was recently bought out by a consortium that is made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners investment firm for $55 billion. Now, a union representing EA workers has publicly opposed the sale and privatization of the company, saying employees weren't properly represented during the sale negotiations.

The statement names the United Videogame Workers-CWA Local 9433, along with the Communication Workers of America (CWA), as now very concerned that the privatization of EA will lead to company layoffs. The union states EA is "not a struggling company," with "annual revenues reaching $7.5 billion and $1 billion in profit each year".

The statement continues, and says EA's success has been "driven by the tens of thousands of EA workers," which made "EA worth buying in the first place."

The union goes on to say that despite EA being grown into the company it is today by its employees, they weren't represented at all during the negotiation phase of the deal. Furthermore, the group states that if layoffs occur or if studios close, it won't be out of necessity, and would instead be a decision to "pad investors' pockets".

Additionally, the group has called upon the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the deal and scrutinize it in an effort to prevent any potential jobs from being lost in the future, while also ensuring creative freedom is maintained.