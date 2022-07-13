All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card spotted in the flesh

Intel's new Arc A750 desktop Limited Edition GPU has found its way into the hands of Gamers Nexus, but the picture is all we have.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 8:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I guess we're seeing the marketing launch of Intel's upcoming Arc desktop GPUs, with Intel preparing a new Arc desktop GPU bus that is hitting LANFest in September, and now Gamers Nexus have the new Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card spotted in the flesh 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gamers Nexus have been sent over the new Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card, but haven't done much with it at all. VideoCardz incorrectly reported that GN was reviewing the card, but Gamers Nexus explained in a tweet that a "review isn't "already in the works." We said we ran some benchmarks on it (when an engineer visited), but we aren't reviewing it yet".

It seems Intel marketing is running GPUs into the hands of who they think matters... with PC Perspective's previous EIC and owner -- now working at Intel -- Ryan Shrout with the first GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6G OC graphics card in the US. Now, we have Gamers Nexus with an unreleased Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card. This must be the start of the Odyssey.

We have no idea when Intel will be launching its new Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card, but we should expect to see it debut in China first, following Intel's other Arc (mobile and desktop) GPU launches. As for the Intel Arc A750 graphics card itself, it uses the ACM-G10 GPU with 24 Xe-Cores (32 Xe-Cores max from the ACM-G10 GPU).

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$559.99
$549.99$559.99$596.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2022 at 9:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.