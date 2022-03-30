All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?!

Intel teases its desktop Arc A-Series graphics card, with a dual-fan cooler design and a really slick-looking backplate.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 30 2022 6:36 PM CDT
Intel has just officially teased its Arc A-Series desktop GPU, with the official Intel Arc Alchemist Desktop Limited Edition graphics card teased by the company just now. Check it out:

The company teases its upcoming Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU, where inside we should see the full-spec ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. For display connectivity we can see that Intel is going with 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connector -- at least we'd hope so.

We don't know how many PCIe power connectors Intel's new Arc A-Series Limited Edition graphics card will have, but I doubt it'll have one of those nice new 16-pin PCIe power connectors that NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has... not that Intel's more mid-range Arc A-Series GPU would need that.

Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?! 02 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?! 03 | TweakTown.com
Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?! 04 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?! 05 | TweakTown.com

Intel is going with a metallic gray/silver aethestic that looks great, with some basic LEDs lighting up the Intel Arc logo. I'm loving the basic design, with the backplate reminding me of the cover that Samsung includes in the box for their first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. I'm VERY much looking forward to going hands-on with the Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs in the coming months.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

