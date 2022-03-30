Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?!

Intel has just officially teased its Arc A-Series desktop GPU, with the official Intel Arc Alchemist Desktop Limited Edition graphics card teased by the company just now. Check it out:

The company teases its upcoming Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU, where inside we should see the full-spec ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. For display connectivity we can see that Intel is going with 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connector -- at least we'd hope so.

We don't know how many PCIe power connectors Intel's new Arc A-Series Limited Edition graphics card will have, but I doubt it'll have one of those nice new 16-pin PCIe power connectors that NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has... not that Intel's more mid-range Arc A-Series GPU would need that.

Intel is going with a metallic gray/silver aethestic that looks great, with some basic LEDs lighting up the Intel Arc logo. I'm loving the basic design, with the backplate reminding me of the cover that Samsung includes in the box for their first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. I'm VERY much looking forward to going hands-on with the Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs in the coming months.