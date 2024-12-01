Intel launching two Battlemage GPUs - Arc B570 with 10GB and Arc B580 with 12GB of VRAM

After new retail listings for Intel Arc B580 'Battlemage' GPUs from ASRock leaked, alongside details on a Limited Edition reference model from Intel, we've got word on a second next-gen Arc GPU coming. The Intel Arc B570 will be a lower-tier option with 10GB of VRAM and slightly lower specs than the B580.
The information arrives via Videocardz, which posted a full spec sheet for the ASRock Intel Arc B570 Challenger 10GB OC variant. According to the details, spec sheets, and the ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend 12GB OC, the lower-tier B570 will feature 18 Xe2 Cores compared to the 20 in the B580.
It also confirms that the B570's 10GB of VRAM will feature a 160-bit memory bus, so its overall bandwidth will be notably lower than that of the B580's 12GB of VRAM on a 192-bit bus. With Intel confirming that it's set to formally announce its next-gen Arc desktop graphics cards this week, here's a look at the leaked specs for these two GPUs ahead of the official reveal.
We've included specs for the previous-gen Intel Arc A580 for reference.
|GPU Specs
|Intel Arc A580
|Intel Arc B570
|Intel Arc B580
|Architecture
|Xe HPG
|Xe2 HPG
|Xe2 HPG
|Process
|TSMC N6
|TSMC N4
|TSMC N4
|Xe Cores
|24
|18
|20
|XMX AI Engines
|384
|144
|320
|Graphics Clock
|1700 MHz
|2600 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Memory
|8GB GDDR6
|10GB GDDR6
|12GB GDDR6
|Memory Interface
|256-bit
|160-bit
|192-bit
|TGP
|185W
|TBC
|TBC
|Price
|$179
|TBC
|~ $250
The spec sheets also confirm a PCIe Gen 4 x 8 interface for both GPUs, including DisplayPort 2.1 and HDM! 2.1 connectivity. Although we don't get the specific power draw of each card, ASRock's B570 is powered by a single 8-pin connector, while the B580 is powered by two. Both models are listed as OC variants.
