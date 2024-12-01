All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel launching two Battlemage GPUs - Arc B570 with 10GB and Arc B580 with 12GB of VRAM

Spec sheets for the ASRock Intel Arc B570 Challenger 10GB OC and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend 12GB OC point to two Battlemage GPUs coming.

Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Arc B580 and B570 GPUs have leaked, revealing the B570 as a lower-tier option with 10GB VRAM and 18 Xe2 Cores, compared to the B580's 12GB VRAM and 20 Xe2 Cores. Both feature PCIe Gen 4.0 x 8, DisplayPort 2.1, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

After new retail listings for Intel Arc B580 'Battlemage' GPUs from ASRock leaked, alongside details on a Limited Edition reference model from Intel, we've got word on a second next-gen Arc GPU coming. The Intel Arc B570 will be a lower-tier option with 10GB of VRAM and slightly lower specs than the B580.

ASRock Intel Arc B570 Challenger 10GB OC spec sheet, image credit: ASRock/Videocardz.
3

The information arrives via Videocardz, which posted a full spec sheet for the ASRock Intel Arc B570 Challenger 10GB OC variant. According to the details, spec sheets, and the ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend 12GB OC, the lower-tier B570 will feature 18 Xe2 Cores compared to the 20 in the B580.

It also confirms that the B570's 10GB of VRAM will feature a 160-bit memory bus, so its overall bandwidth will be notably lower than that of the B580's 12GB of VRAM on a 192-bit bus. With Intel confirming that it's set to formally announce its next-gen Arc desktop graphics cards this week, here's a look at the leaked specs for these two GPUs ahead of the official reveal.

ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend 12GB OC spec sheet, image credit: ASRock/Videocardz.
3

We've included specs for the previous-gen Intel Arc A580 for reference.

GPU SpecsIntel Arc A580Intel Arc B570Intel Arc B580
ArchitectureXe HPGXe2 HPGXe2 HPG
ProcessTSMC N6TSMC N4TSMC N4
Xe Cores241820
XMX AI Engines384144320
Graphics Clock1700 MHz2600 MHz2800 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR610GB GDDR612GB GDDR6
Memory Interface256-bit160-bit192-bit
TGP185WTBCTBC
Price$179TBC~ $250

The spec sheets also confirm a PCIe Gen 4 x 8 interface for both GPUs, including DisplayPort 2.1 and HDM! 2.1 connectivity. Although we don't get the specific power draw of each card, ASRock's B570 is powered by a single 8-pin connector, while the B580 is powered by two. Both models are listed as OC variants.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription
