Intel displays 'real' Arc Alchemist desktop GPU at IEM 2022

Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU with full ACM-G10 GPU was 'shown' at Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2022 in Dallas this week.

Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 10:02 PM CDT
Intel has shown off its Arc Alchemist desktop GPU at its recent Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2022 event in Dallas, Texas, USA. Check it out:

I don't know if I'd call this a "real" card as it would be a dud that wouldn't work, wouldn't have final hardware, and probably wouldn't even turn on. We just get a look at what the card might look like if it's ever released because right now it's the Duke Nukem Forever of graphics cards.

Intel had its dual-fan Alchemist ACM-G10 GPU "on display" with the full 32 Xe-Core setup, which should have 16GB of GDDR6 memory when it launches. You can also see that it has an 8+6-pin power connector setup, and I'm sure this part won't change when Intel eventually launches its Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs.

I guess it'll be nice to see if Intel delivers on this promise, and launches the card as is -- and looks like this. It looks cool, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

