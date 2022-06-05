Intel displays 'real' Arc Alchemist desktop GPU at IEM 2022
Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU with full ACM-G10 GPU was 'shown' at Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2022 in Dallas this week.
Intel has shown off its Arc Alchemist desktop GPU at its recent Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2022 event in Dallas, Texas, USA. Check it out:
I don't know if I'd call this a "real" card as it would be a dud that wouldn't work, wouldn't have final hardware, and probably wouldn't even turn on. We just get a look at what the card might look like if it's ever released because right now it's the Duke Nukem Forever of graphics cards.
Intel had its dual-fan Alchemist ACM-G10 GPU "on display" with the full 32 Xe-Core setup, which should have 16GB of GDDR6 memory when it launches. You can also see that it has an 8+6-pin power connector setup, and I'm sure this part won't change when Intel eventually launches its Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs.
- Read more: Intel confirms Arc Alchemist desktop GPU is China exclusive at launch
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist delayed AGAIN, drivers blamed: mid-summer release
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs reportedly delayed, disappointment
- Read more: Sigh: Intel delays Arc A-Series GPUs for laptops, don't be surprised
- Read more: Intel GPU launch is a mess, partners aren't happy with mismanagement
I guess it'll be nice to see if Intel delivers on this promise, and launches the card as is -- and looks like this. It looks cool, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Elon Musk has 'super bad feeling' about economy, Tesla layoffs coming
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Diablo Immortal demands $500,000 to fully upgrade a character