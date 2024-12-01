Intel Arc Battlemage is official, full reveal coming December 3

Intel is planning to make a big GPU announcement this week, and all signs point to it being the first next-gen desktop Battlemage Intel Arc B580 card.

"We've got some big graphics news," the post from the Intel Gaming social media channel confirms, pointing to December 3 at 9 am ET and the Intel Gaming YouTube channel as the destination for its next-gen Battlemage graphics card or cards.

The teaser video doesn't confirm or explicitly state that it will be for the new Intel Arc B580 (and B570) 'Battlemage' GPUs that have leaked, but it does clearly show the outline of a new card that looks like the first-gen Limited Edition models from Intel. So, with retail listings, benchmark results, spec sheets, and reference models all showing up online in the past week or so - we'll finally get our first look at Intel's second-gen Arc graphics for desktop rigs this week.

How this presentation will play out is anyone's guess. Still, with the Intel Arc B580's $250 or so price point - which will also feature 12GB of VRAM - Intel will undoubtedly need to present its overall value as a budget or affordable winner.

For those of us who live and breathe gaming GPU news (and all of the specs and benchmarking goodness that brings), the Intel Arc B580's direct competition will be the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 4060, and Radeon RX 6600 and RX 7600.

To stand out, it will need to perform better or provide some sort of benefit outside of 50% more VRAM capacity. Alternatively, it could become a budget AI card for those looking to run models that require more than 8GB of memory.

Either way, hopefully, Intel will provide us with some gaming performance data during the announcement/presentation (assuming it's more than a trailer that provides us with the name), which will help us pinpoint exactly where the B580 sits.