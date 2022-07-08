All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk reveals Starlink is now available for boats

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to reveal SpaceX is bringing Starlink to boats with Starlink Maritime.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 2:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has taken to his personal Twitter account to reveal that Starlink is now available for boats.

Elon Musk reveals Starlink is now available for boats 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SpaceX is moving forward with Starlink becoming available to trains, RVs, planes, and ships, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announcing that the satellite internet service is now available for boats. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently approved SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to the aforementioned modes of transportation, specifically planes, with SpaceX already entering into deals with airlines for Starlink internet service across a fleet of jets.

Musk has said in the past that the Starlink internet connection for moving vehicles such as cruise ships and planes "does work", but isn't working at an efficient enough speed to be called reliable. Now, SpaceX has revealed Starlink Maritime, which will provide buyers with high-speed, low-latency internet with speeds of up to 350 Mbps. The service will be available to "merchant vessels to oil rigs to premium yachts".

Elon Musk reveals Starlink is now available for boats 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.89
$15.89$15.89$16.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/8/2022 at 12:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.