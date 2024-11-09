SpaceX 'Marslink' high-speed internet from Mars to Earth: Elon says 'a very basic first step'

SpaceX's new Marslink: high-speed internet connectivity from Mars to Earth, Elon Musk says 'this is just a very basic first step'.

SpaceX has teased "Marslink" as a new high-speed internet connection between Mars and Earth, with Elon Musk's startup using an adaption of its Starlink satellite network to pump internet connectivity to Mars.

SpaceX presented Marslink to NASA with the aim of establishing a high-speed data relay system -- something capable of transmitting 4Mbps or more -- across 1.5 astronomical units (AUs), which is the distance between Earth and Mars. The Marslink concept sees multiple satellites in Mars' orbit, using Starlink's advanced laser communications technology to maintain a constant, near-instantaneous data flow between planets.

Elon Musk was recently at now President-elect Trump's rally wearing his iconic "Occupy Mars" t-shirt, and then days later we're seeing Marslink unveiled to the world... which would serve perfectly into future missions to Mars, allowing real-time images and data streams blasted from Mars to Earth. Into the deeper (hopefully not too deep) future, Marslink will assist in ground operations and Mars' orbit assets.

SpaceX says in its Marslink concept proposed to NASA will be using "multiple space satellites placed in Mars orbit to provide full visibility and interoperability for ground and orbital assets". The exciting new Marslink concept also "exceeds" the requested capability, and can also be used for imaging and monitoring Mars.

The long-term vision of Starlink is far bigger than providing internet connectivity to millions of people across the world, but being able to transmit data, have video calls, and more with people in and around Mars? That's an incredible feat for SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the United States.

Elon isn't happy with the speeds already, stating that "Earth and Mars will ultimately need > petabit/sec connectivity".