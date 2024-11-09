All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX 'Marslink' high-speed internet from Mars to Earth: Elon says 'a very basic first step'

SpaceX's new Marslink: high-speed internet connectivity from Mars to Earth, Elon Musk says 'this is just a very basic first step'.

SpaceX 'Marslink' high-speed internet from Mars to Earth: Elon says 'a very basic first step'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX has introduced "Marslink," a concept for high-speed internet between Mars and Earth using an adaptation of its Starlink satellite network. The system aims to provide a data relay capable of transmitting 4Mbps or more across the distance between the planets.

SpaceX has teased "Marslink" as a new high-speed internet connection between Mars and Earth, with Elon Musk's startup using an adaption of its Starlink satellite network to pump internet connectivity to Mars.

SpaceX presented Marslink to NASA with the aim of establishing a high-speed data relay system -- something capable of transmitting 4Mbps or more -- across 1.5 astronomical units (AUs), which is the distance between Earth and Mars. The Marslink concept sees multiple satellites in Mars' orbit, using Starlink's advanced laser communications technology to maintain a constant, near-instantaneous data flow between planets.

Elon Musk was recently at now President-elect Trump's rally wearing his iconic "Occupy Mars" t-shirt, and then days later we're seeing Marslink unveiled to the world... which would serve perfectly into future missions to Mars, allowing real-time images and data streams blasted from Mars to Earth. Into the deeper (hopefully not too deep) future, Marslink will assist in ground operations and Mars' orbit assets.

SpaceX 'Marslink' high-speed internet from Mars to Earth: Elon says 'a very basic first step' 54
4

SpaceX says in its Marslink concept proposed to NASA will be using "multiple space satellites placed in Mars orbit to provide full visibility and interoperability for ground and orbital assets". The exciting new Marslink concept also "exceeds" the requested capability, and can also be used for imaging and monitoring Mars.

The long-term vision of Starlink is far bigger than providing internet connectivity to millions of people across the world, but being able to transmit data, have video calls, and more with people in and around Mars? That's an incredible feat for SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the United States.

Elon isn't happy with the speeds already, stating that "Earth and Mars will ultimately need > petabit/sec connectivity".

Photo of the SpaceX STARLINK Standard Kit
Best Deals: SpaceX STARLINK Standard Kit
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2024 at 7:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:au.pcmag.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles