Elon Musk says portable Starlink MINI dish fits in your backpack, will 'change the world'

Elon Musk has officially teased Starlink. MINI is coming, an ultra-portable Starlink satellite dish that fits in your backpack, streams multiple 4K videos simultaneously, and for gamers, you'll enjoy the 23ms latency.

Oleg Kutkov posted some photos of the new Starlink MINI dish and the new built-in router in a new post on X. Kutkov said that Starlink MINI measures 28.9 x 24.8cm (11.4" x 9.8") and has built-in Wi-Fi. He also confirmed that the router supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi with 802.11ax and 3x3 MIMO.

Elon Musk chimed in, confirming that he's already using the Starlink MINI dish. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO shared a speed test showing Starlink MINI pumping out 100Mbps down and 11.5Mbps upload, with 23ms latency. That's damn good over a small, ultra-portable, fits-in-your-backpack Starlink MINI dish with a built-in Wi-Fi router.

Musk also posted confirming some of the reactions that the "latency results is what is crazy! This is faster than some terrestrial internet providers... and my bits are freaking going to SPACE man!" to which Musk replied: "Yes, better ping than many cable internet connections".

Musk tweeted: "I just set it up right now and am writing this post through space. Took less than 5 mins. Easily carried in a backpack. This product will change the world. Added half the price of the standard dish to buy and monthly subscription, but you can still watch multiple 4K video streams simultaneously! 23ms latency".

We should expect the full announcement and more details in the coming weeks as Starlink MINI launches.