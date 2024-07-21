Starlink's new mobile community gateway tested: 8Gbps down with 'no land in sight'

SpaceX VP for Starlink Engineering, Michael Nicolls, shares Speedtest from Starlink's new mobile community gateway with 'no land in sight' at 8Gbps down.

SpaceX VP for Starlink Engineering Michael Nicolls has posted a juicy new Speedtest run on Starlnk's new mobile community gateway capability, with some mighty impressive 8Gbps download speeds, and 2.8Gbps upload speeds, with "no land in sight" he added.

In the post on X, the Starlink mobile community gateway was tested, which the Elon Musk-led company is preparing the technology for use on naval ships and airplanes, with blistering-fast speeds. SpaceX VP for Starlink Engineering Michael Nicolls performed the speed tested near Jacksonville, Florida, with "no land in sight" which means the test of Starlink's new mobile community gateway was either from the air, or from the sea.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the post, adding: "For large commercial and community users, the Starlink Gateway terminal provides over 8Gbps od download and soon over 8Gbps uplink too".

The new community gateway business is an extensions of the technology used by Starlink for existing community gateways, providing high-speed internet to remote areas. Last year, SpaceX started its first community gateway in Unalaska, Alaska, providing users with high speeds through an OptimERA ISP.

This extension is being aimed at use on ships and airplanes, which means shipping companies and government customers will adopt Starlink's new mobile community gateway connectivity, especially with super-fast 8Gbps both down and upload speeds.