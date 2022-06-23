All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Master Chief Collection gets Doom-inspired demon armor skins

343 Industries brings more non-canon armor cosmetics to the Halo Master Chief Collection (and microtransactions are coming too)

Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 3:51 PM CDT
343 Industries announces new armor cosmetics that are coming to Halo Master Chief Collection, and they look very similar to id's demon-slaughtering shooter.

In what can be aptly described as an identity crises, Halo is getting more non-canon armor sets that seem to borrow from other Microsoft franchises. 343i today revealed a sneak peek at MCC armor skins that look like they're borrowed right from Doom.

Similar to the cool-but-extremely-unfitting Greek and Norse mythology armor sets, the new demon skins are quizzical additions to the Master Chief Collection. According to 343i, the new skins aren't demonic, but are called "bioroid" and more like Guyver than Doomslayer. The armors are usable in Halo 2 Anniversary and may roll out with the new Spartan Points microtransaction store coming to MCC (yes, 343i is adding microtransactions to the Master Chief Collection).

"Some examples of new content coming are new 'bioroid' themed Halo 2: Anniversary armor sets, post-match poses, you'll be able to customize the background video in the menu, mod support for Halo: Reach (with Halo 4 and Halo 2: Anniversary in the works for the future), and the Career hub will be getting a nice new coat of paint," 343i's Alex Wakeford said in the update post.

Halo MCC is also moving away from "seasons" and will introduce what they call "series," which are presumably smaller-scale updates that are accompanied by tangential mTX values in the in-game store.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

