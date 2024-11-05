Halo 2's iconic E3 demo from 2003 is being added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC

TL;DR: Halo 2, considered a landmark in console first-person shooters, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of a remastered version of its iconic E3 2003 demo. This demo, which was highly anticipated and well-received at the time, will be available as a free mod on November 9 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection via the Steam Workshop. Halo 2, considered a landmark in console first-person shooters, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of a remastered version of its iconic E3 2003 demo. This demo, which was highly anticipated and well-received at the time, will be available as a free mod on November 9 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection via the Steam Workshop.

Halo 2 is widely considered the franchise's high watermark, a landmark console first-person shooter, and one of the greatest Xbox games ever. With its cinematic campaign, fantastic multiplayer, and responsive controls, it still holds up in 2024 - even if the visuals are now a little dated.

Halo 2's iconic E3 2003 gameplay demo.

Ahead of the game's launch in 2004, Microsoft and Bungie presented the game for the first time at E3 2003 with an epic early look at the game that quickly became one of the most talked-about demos at the show - and is still remembered fondly today.

As with any pre-release demo, it was an early build of the game that differed from the final launch version. With Halo 2 celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, as a special treat for Halo fans, the iconic Halo 2 E3 2003 demo will be playable for the first time as a remastered free mod available via the Steam Workshop on November 9 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

"The buzz and hype going into that event was off the charts, and the stakes were higher than ever," says Brian Jarrard, Community Director on Halo. "I have fond memories of so much playtesting and practicing, internal challenges to see who could take out every single enemy in a flawless playthrough."

"The response to the demo at E3 was electric, and nearly every Halo fan remembers that demo and where they were when they were first blinded by its majesty," Jarrard adds. "Best of all, none of us ever would have expected that 20+ years later, a group of passionate community modders would bring this demo to life as a full-fledged mission."

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The iconic demo is arriving, thanks to the Halo community's help recovering the E3 2033 demo's original assets and files and getting them working. That was only the beginning of the journey, as the assets weren't compatible with any existing version of Halo 2 because the demo was created with older, outdated tech.

"This put us in a bit of a quandary," Halo Senior Franchise writer Kenneth Peters tells us. "Even the original executable is difficult to work with, as you need an Xbox developer kit to get it to boot, which is in increasingly short supply even within the studio. But now, in 2024, we have the Digsite-developed tools to analyze and automate up-porting old assets, and the unearthed knowledge to know why Bungie built things the way they did in the demo."

"Steven Garcia (known to the community as General_101) was vital in getting this scenario stood up and even improved over the original," Kenneth Peters adds. "He was a one-man army and did a significant chunk of the work in developing tools, updating scripts, and even arting the levels. Digsite team members Ludus, Neo Te Aika, Sean T, xScruffyDaSasquatchx, and Killzone then provided finishing touches to replicate the original demo experience and test for bugs. Without them, we would probably have only had a rather unceremonious drop of raw assets and that was it."