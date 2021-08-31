All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans

Halo 3 goes medieval in MCC's new Season 8 update, complete with ancient Greek and Norse armor sets and other fantastic creations.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 31 2021 3:32 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Aug 31 2021 4:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo 3 is getting a ton of new armor skins and variants based on Greek and Norse mythology, ancient Spartans, and a slew of rad medieval sets from the crusades era.

Rather than look to the future, 343i is taking inspiration from the past for MCC's new Mjolnir sets. Halo 3 will soon break the alternate reality barrier with new armor unlocks. MCC's season 8 armor has it all: Skulls, crusader helmets, Spartan armor straight out of ancient history (and the 300 movie), Greek mythological monsters like Gorgon (aka Medusa) with her viperous crest, and Norse-inspired gear that's very Skyrim in scope and design (there's even some Loki horns, too).

New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 2 | TweakTown.comNew Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 21 IMAGES
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 4 | TweakTown.comNew Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 5 | TweakTown.com

"We found that keeping the heavy armor and weapon shapes intact, we could convey the same power fantasy, but make it visually evocative and intellectually interesting in completely new ways-with just a little suspension of "canon" ideals-ultimately achieving that goal for greater player expression," 343i Art Director for the Halo Publishing Team Horia Dociu said in a recent update.

New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 1 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: If Halo Infinite is bad, Halo 3 will save the day with this new feature

"Mjolnir and a few other mythological Norse names in our canon inspired an Asgard warrior concept, which came along with the horned helmets and all the other Viking associations history and pop culture have highlighted. While monikers like Wraith, Banshee, and Ghost felt like a stoic, dark-gothic lens through which to approach a classical knight armor take on our Spartans."

MCC Season 8 flighting will go live later this week but there's no official release date for the final build just yet.

New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 6 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 7 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 8 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 9 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 10 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 11 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 12 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 13 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 14 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 15 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 16 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 17 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 18 | TweakTown.com
New Halo 3 armor has Greek and Norse myths, knights, ancient Spartans 19 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.50
$29.00$18.34$19.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/31/2021 at 4:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.