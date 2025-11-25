New Xbox Ally feature automatically optimizes battery life and FPS with a toggle setting

Microsoft and ASUS have teamed up to introduce a new setting for Xbox Ally & Xbox Ally X handhelds that auto scales FPS and battery life for select games.

TL;DR: Microsoft and ASUS introduce Default Game Profiles for ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, automatically optimizing power and frame rates for 40 supported games. This feature enhances gameplay fluidity and extends battery life, notably adding up to an hour for titles like Silksong, by dynamically balancing performance and power consumption on battery.

The new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will soon get an innovative new feature that automatically scales in-game performance to boost frame rates and battery life.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Microsoft and ASUS are introducing Default Game Profiles to the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X Windows PC handhelds. The new feature will natively optimize game software in such a way that prioritizes the fine balancing act of gameplay and power draw, leading to more fluid experiences that last longer while on-the-go. The setting has to be toggled within the Armoury Crate UI.

"Spend more time playing and less time fine-tuning. Default Game Profiles, available in preview starting today, automatically balance frame rate (FPS) and power consumption for 40 supported games at launch," Microsoft wrote on the Xbox Wire.

The new tweaked settings can have dramatic and noticeable effects on specific games--for example, Silksong, one of the most popular games of 2025, will get almost an extra hour of battery life thanks to the feature.

Default Game Profiles are hand-crafted per-game and only apply when on battery. When you launch a supported game, the system automatically applies a tailored game profile, which sets recommended power (TDP) and a FPS limit specific to the game. If the game falls short of its target FPS, the game profile is designed to boost power to help reach the target FPS, trading a bit of battery life for a smoother gameplay experience.

If a game is performing above the target FPS, the game profile is designed to limit FPS at the target rate to save power.

3

The feature is in preview right now, and users will need to download and install the latest version of ASUS' Armoury Crate SE, the Xbox PC app, and Windows 11 in order to try out Game Profiles.

The supported games list predictably includes high-profile first-party games from Xbox, including Minecraft, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and of course Call of Duty. Microsoft has included a list of select supported titles below: