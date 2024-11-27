Steam Autumn Sale - The best PC Game deals for Under $10 and $5

With Black Friday Sales in full effect, the Steam Autumn Sale has also started and will run until December 4 at 10 a.m. There are countless game deals worth revisiting, from recent releases to award-winning titles to indies and classics.
With up to 95% off discounts, you'd be hard-pressed not to find a game worth clicking on that 'Add to Cart' button. You can also save big on the Steam Deck, with Valve currently offering a 25% discount on the Steam Deck 512GB LCD, bringing its price down from $449 to $336.75. This is a great deal because the Steam Deck is still one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market.
With that, we've decided to go through Steam Autumn Sale deals to find the best deals under $10 and $5, from classics in franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Assassin's Creed, The Witcher, Mass Effect, Halo, and Fallout to indie hits like Valheim and Subnautica, which are getting sizeable discounts.
The only odd game listed here is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but we feel that for $3.49 - a 95% discount - it's probably worth picking it up to see if it's as bad as people say it is. For everything else, you're looking at pure PC gaming goodness.
The Best Steam Autumn Sale Deals for Under $10
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (75% Off) - $9.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (90% Off) - $5.99
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI (90% Off) - $5.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (75% Off) - $9.99
- Hades (60% Off) - $9.99
- Valheim (50% Off) - $9.99
- It Takes Two (75% Off) - $9.99
- Fallout 76 (75% Off) - $9.99
- Subnautica (67% Off) - $9.89
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (75% Off) - $9.99
- ASTRONEER (67% Off) - $9.89
- Monster Hunter: World (67% Off) - $9.89
- Deep Rock Galactic (67% Off) - $9.89
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (80% Off) - $9.99
- DOOM Eternal (75% Off) - $9.99
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (85% Off) - $8.99
- Dome Keeper (60% Off) - $7.19
The Best Steam Autumn Sale Deals for Under $5
- Cities: Skylines (90% Off) - $2.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (90% Off) - $3.99
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN (90% Off) - $5.99
- Northgard (90% Off) - $2.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (90% Off) - $2.99
- Darkest Dungeon (92% Off) - $1.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online (75% Off) - $4.99
- HITMAN World of Assassination (90% Off) - $2.99
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (92% Off) - $4.79
- Batman: Arkham Knight (80% Off) - $3.99
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (95% Off) - $3.49
- XCOM 2 (95% Off) - $2.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 (90% Off) - $4.99
- Frostpunk (85% Off) - $4.49
- Prey (90% Off) - $2.99