Ferrari will be 60% electric by 2026, full-electric Ferrari EV in 2025

Ferrari has said that it will have 60% of its fleet of vehicles electrified by 2026, promising 40% of its cars will be combustion, and 60% of them hybrid or full-electric by 2026.

The luxury car maker recently unveiled its first production plug-in hybrid -- the Ferrari SF90 Stradale -- but that was 2019 and three years later, Ferrari is full-speed ahead with its EV vehicles. Ferrari has 4 different model EVs: Stradale, 296 GTB plug-in V6 hybrid joined by the pure ICE 812 Superfast V12 and Roma V8 vehicles. Ferrari teased that its new Purosangue SUV will be here in September in full combustion at first.

Ferrari teases that the first full electric Ferrari will be unveiled in 2025, "rooted in the Prancing Horse's heritage, drawing from a broader technical expertise to further enhance driving thrills. Its unique features, leveraging the racing know-how, will make it a true Ferrari, ensuring it stands out across all dimensions: engine power density, weight, sound and driving emotions".

Ferrari said that the hybrid engine technology will be borrowed from their F1 engines and other racing experiences, while the all-electric beasts will be "designed, handcrafted and assembled in Maranello to ensure a unique driving experience also derived from racing solutions".

The company detailed that one of the key differentiating features of Ferrari electric cars will be with the battery cells, where the company won't be making them but sourcing the highest quality and latest battery technology, will be assembled in Maranello, Italy... in Ferrari's homeland.

Ferrari says that the handcrafted battery modules will be integrated into the chassis of its EVs, which it says will be in a "process focused on reducing the weight of the vehicle, increasing the performance and creating the unique driving experience, as only a Ferrari can deliver. Once again, existing technologies will be leveraged with the goal to continue to exceed clients' expectations, staying true to the founder's belief that 'the best Ferrari ever is the one that has yet to be built'".

John Elkann, Ferrari Chairman said: "Our brand fuels the dreams of millions. It has been built up over 75 years of thrilling, memorable experiences, through success on the track and sheer driving pleasure on the road. It has created an inclusive, close-knit community that encompasses diverse people, countries and even industries. As long as we preserve its heritage and values, it will lay a solid foundation for our future strategic plans".

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO said: "With their unwavering commitment and passion, the women and men of Ferrari are determined to flawlessly execute this strategic plan and to build on all the opportunities that lie ahead, embracing our founder's will: to keep alive the will to progress pursued in the past. We will continue to draw on our competitive advantages: uniqueness and technological leadership, whilst taking actions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030".