New Microsoft Gaming CEO re-commits to Xbox consoles following worst holiday sales in 12 years

Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma has made a clear commitment to Xbox consoles as the company prepares its next-gen hybrid device.
Microsoft recently shook up its gaming division, with Phil Spencer retiring as CEO, and former Xbox president Sarah Bond resigning. The company has brought in former AI exec Asha Sharma to lead the Xbox games division, and in a formal address to fans, Sharma has made a "renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console."
This development makes sense as Microsoft is currently designing custom silicon for its next-gen games system, which is believed to be an Xbox PC that principally runs Windows 11 with native console game playback and an Xbox-esque user interface. While Microsoft preps its new system, its current Xbox Series console line has produced its lowest-ever holiday revenues throughout 2025, with Xbox hardware revenue dropping to a 12-year holiday low throughout the period.
Sharma's full quote also further indicates that exclusives will remain extinct and that cross-platform releases are here to stay.
Below is Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's comments on consoles:
Second, the return of Xbox.
We will recommit to our core Xbox fans and players, those who have invested with us for the past 25 years, and to the developers who build the expansive universes and experiences that are embraced by players across the world.
We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are. It connects us to the players and fans who invest in Xbox, and to the developers who build ambitious experiences for it.
Gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware. As we expand across PC, mobile, and cloud, Xbox should feel seamless, instant, and worthy of the communities we serve. We will break down barriers so developers can build once and reach players everywhere without compromise.