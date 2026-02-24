New Microsoft Gaming CEO re-commits to Xbox consoles following worst holiday sales in 12 years

Microsoft Gaming's new CEO Asha Sharma has made a clear commitment to Xbox console hardware following record low hardware sales throughout holiday 2025.

Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma has made a clear commitment to Xbox consoles as the company prepares its next-gen hybrid device.

Microsoft recently shook up its gaming division, with Phil Spencer retiring as CEO, and former Xbox president Sarah Bond resigning. The company has brought in former AI exec Asha Sharma to lead the Xbox games division, and in a formal address to fans, Sharma has made a "renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console."

This development makes sense as Microsoft is currently designing custom silicon for its next-gen games system, which is believed to be an Xbox PC that principally runs Windows 11 with native console game playback and an Xbox-esque user interface. While Microsoft preps its new system, its current Xbox Series console line has produced its lowest-ever holiday revenues throughout 2025, with Xbox hardware revenue dropping to a 12-year holiday low throughout the period.

Sharma's full quote also further indicates that exclusives will remain extinct and that cross-platform releases are here to stay.

