TweakTown
News
Gaming

New Microsoft Gaming CEO re-commits to Xbox consoles following worst holiday sales in 12 years

Microsoft Gaming's new CEO Asha Sharma has made a clear commitment to Xbox console hardware following record low hardware sales throughout holiday 2025.

New Microsoft Gaming CEO re-commits to Xbox consoles following worst holiday sales in 12 years
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma reaffirms Microsoft's commitment to Xbox consoles amid leadership changes and declining hardware revenue. The company is developing a next-gen hybrid Xbox PC running Windows 11, focusing on seamless cross-platform gaming and supporting developers with expansive, accessible experiences for core fans and players.

Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma has made a clear commitment to Xbox consoles as the company prepares its next-gen hybrid device.

New Microsoft Gaming CEO re-commits to Xbox consoles following worst holiday sales in 12 years 31
3

Microsoft recently shook up its gaming division, with Phil Spencer retiring as CEO, and former Xbox president Sarah Bond resigning. The company has brought in former AI exec Asha Sharma to lead the Xbox games division, and in a formal address to fans, Sharma has made a "renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console."

This development makes sense as Microsoft is currently designing custom silicon for its next-gen games system, which is believed to be an Xbox PC that principally runs Windows 11 with native console game playback and an Xbox-esque user interface. While Microsoft preps its new system, its current Xbox Series console line has produced its lowest-ever holiday revenues throughout 2025, with Xbox hardware revenue dropping to a 12-year holiday low throughout the period.

Sharma's full quote also further indicates that exclusives will remain extinct and that cross-platform releases are here to stay.

Below is Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's comments on consoles:

Second, the return of Xbox.

We will recommit to our core Xbox fans and players, those who have invested with us for the past 25 years, and to the developers who build the expansive universes and experiences that are embraced by players across the world.

We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are. It connects us to the players and fans who invest in Xbox, and to the developers who build ambitious experiences for it.

Gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware. As we expand across PC, mobile, and cloud, Xbox should feel seamless, instant, and worthy of the communities we serve. We will break down barriers so developers can build once and reach players everywhere without compromise.

Photo of the Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Best Deals: Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$599.99 USD
Buy
-
-$599.99 USD
Buy
-
-$599.99 USD
Buy
-
-$599.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/2/2026 at 7:14 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.microsoft.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles