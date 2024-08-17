India's first AI chip: Bodhi 1 from Ola, next-gen Ojas, Sarv 1, and Bodhi 2 teased for 2028

Indian automotive manufacturer Ola will design, build, and launch the nation's first in-house AI GPU by 2026, powered by the Arm architecture.

Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

You probably haven't heard of Ola, but they're an Indian automotive manufacturer, which has just announced they're going to design, build, and launch India's first-ever in-house AI chip by 2026 powered by the Arm architecture.

India is now jumping into the AI semiconductor market, with its first-ever in-house AI chip aimed at self-driving vehicles of the future. AI inside of autonomous vehicles is a big business now, and will be even bigger in the future and India wants in on that market.

Ola CEO Bravish Aggrawal took the stage at an event recently, announcing multiple AI chips are coming from Ola, each specializing in their respective scenarios. Aggarwal underlined the importance of India creating AI chips in-house, instead of relying on third-party semiconductor companies like TSMC, Samsung, or Intel. The company showed off some of its Bodhi series of AI chips, including the Sarv-1-cloud-native CPUs and its new Ojas edge AI chip.

Ola's new Bodhi 1 is India's first AI chip, made for AI inference and fine-tuning, designed for frontier LLMs, Vision model, best-in-class power efficiency, and it will be coming in 2026.

Bodhi 2 will be a world-leading AI chip, with Ola promising best-in-class performance for AI training, inferencing, and fine-tuning. Bodhi 2 will have 10T+ parameter model support, best-in-class power efficiency, scalable to exascale supercomputing, and novel architectures in AI IP, Scaleout IP, and memory hierarchy, with Bodhi 2 dropping in 2028.

Ola also unveiled the Sarv-1, which is a new cloud-native AI chip that is powered by the Arm instruction set, with "high-performance" and a power-efficient architecture with optimized TCO, coming in 2026.

After that, there's the introduction of the Ojas, India's first Edge AI chip which is made for the Edge AI platform to support wide edge ecosystem (automotive, XR, mobile, IoT, etc). Ola promises AI native architecture witth best-in-class efficiency, with a custom AI OS, Cloud-to-Edge continuum for seamless operation, and to power next-gen electric vehicles (EVs) that Ola is making.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

