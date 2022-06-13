Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech

Black Shark has just unveiled their latest flagship gaming smartphone, the new Black Shark 5 Pro which has some rather incredible specs in your hands.

The new Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone has the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, up to 16GB of super-fast LPDDR5 memory, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It wouldn't be a new flagship gaming smartphone without a high-end, super-fast refresh rate display with the new Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone featuring a 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling... so your actions are near instantaneous at that point.

Black Shark cools its new gaming smartphone with "anti-gravity Dual VC liquid cooling" so that you can have "speed beyond gravity". There's also a magnetic pop-up trigger, 108-megapixel triple-camera system, and a dual-zone pressure-sensitive 144Hz OLED flexible display. The 120W Hyper Charge is capable of fully charging the Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone in just 15 minutes.

10-bit OLED Display | HDR10+ | Peak Brightness 1,300 Nits

Mechanical Magnetic Pop-Up Triggers (yes, yes, yes!!)

Anti-Gravity Dual-VC Cooling System

Back Camera: 108MP Triple Camera Setup (108MP + 13MP + 5MP) | 4K 60FPS Video Recording | Super Night Scene | Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)

Front Camera: 16MP Ultra HD cam - 1.0µm, f/2.45

Sound Source Zoom Function

Wi-Fi 6E + 5G + Antenna Design

4650mAh Dual-Cell Battery with 120W Fast-Charging

(120W Charging Brick and Cable in the Box!)

JoyUI 13 based on MIUI and gaming-centric Shark Space

Better yet, Black Shark actually includes the 120W charger and cable in the box... in a world that is pushing toward not giving smartphone owners chargers and cables because of the eNvIrOnMeNt. This means you can fully charge your Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone in just 15 minutes, which is nuts... absolutely crazy stuff. You should have some good battery life out of the 4650mAh battery inside of the Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone, too.

In super-pure-marketing-hype, the company is using an "anti-gravity dual-VC cooling system", so you should be able to game with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC cranking on all silicon cylinders. Audio wise, you've got DXOmark's audio performance chart seeing the Black Shark Pro 5 scoring an 86. Black Shark has some great speakers inside of the smartphone, tuned by audio engineers and the inclusion of support for Hi-Res audio.

Camera-wise, we have a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 120-degree wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens.

As for pricing, let's take a look: