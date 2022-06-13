All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech

Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone: Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + 16GB LPDDR5 + 144Hz OLED panel + 4650mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 8:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Black Shark has just unveiled their latest flagship gaming smartphone, the new Black Shark 5 Pro which has some rather incredible specs in your hands.

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone has the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, up to 16GB of super-fast LPDDR5 memory, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It wouldn't be a new flagship gaming smartphone without a high-end, super-fast refresh rate display with the new Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone featuring a 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling... so your actions are near instantaneous at that point.

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 07 | TweakTown.com

Black Shark cools its new gaming smartphone with "anti-gravity Dual VC liquid cooling" so that you can have "speed beyond gravity". There's also a magnetic pop-up trigger, 108-megapixel triple-camera system, and a dual-zone pressure-sensitive 144Hz OLED flexible display. The 120W Hyper Charge is capable of fully charging the Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone in just 15 minutes.

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 02 | TweakTown.comBlack Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 03 | TweakTown.com
Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 04 | TweakTown.comBlack Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 05 | TweakTown.com
  • 10-bit OLED Display | HDR10+ | Peak Brightness 1,300 Nits
  • Mechanical Magnetic Pop-Up Triggers (yes, yes, yes!!)
  • Anti-Gravity Dual-VC Cooling System
  • Back Camera: 108MP Triple Camera Setup (108MP + 13MP + 5MP) | 4K 60FPS Video Recording | Super Night Scene | Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)
  • Front Camera: 16MP Ultra HD cam - 1.0µm, f/2.45
  • Sound Source Zoom Function
  • Wi-Fi 6E + 5G + Antenna Design
  • 4650mAh Dual-Cell Battery with 120W Fast-Charging
  • (120W Charging Brick and Cable in the Box!)
  • JoyUI 13 based on MIUI and gaming-centric Shark Space

Better yet, Black Shark actually includes the 120W charger and cable in the box... in a world that is pushing toward not giving smartphone owners chargers and cables because of the eNvIrOnMeNt. This means you can fully charge your Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone in just 15 minutes, which is nuts... absolutely crazy stuff. You should have some good battery life out of the 4650mAh battery inside of the Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone, too.

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 08 | TweakTown.com

In super-pure-marketing-hype, the company is using an "anti-gravity dual-VC cooling system", so you should be able to game with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC cranking on all silicon cylinders. Audio wise, you've got DXOmark's audio performance chart seeing the Black Shark Pro 5 scoring an 86. Black Shark has some great speakers inside of the smartphone, tuned by audio engineers and the inclusion of support for Hi-Res audio.

Camera-wise, we have a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 120-degree wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens.

Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone packs 'Anti-Gravity Dual-VC cooling' tech 09 | TweakTown.com

As for pricing, let's take a look:

  • Black Shark 5: 8GB + 128GB = $549
  • Black Shark 5: 12GB + 256GB = $649
  • Black Shark 5 Pro: 8GB + 128GB = $799
  • Black Shark 5 Pro: 12GB + 256GB = $899
  • Black Shark 5 Pro: 16GB + 256GB = $999
Buy at Amazon

Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Phone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$799.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2022 at 7:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.