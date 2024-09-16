Black Myth: Wukong played on Huawei's new Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold smarpthone

Black Myth: Wukong will melt your gaming PC when its visuals are cranked to the max, but what about running it on a smartphone? Yeah, you can... but what about a tri-fold smartphone? Yep, that works with Black Myth: Wukong as well, and it works incredibly well. Check it out:

A few different videos have popped up into my various social feeds, the first of which I noticed on TikTok which you can check out here, with Black Myth: Wukong running on Huawei's just-released Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone. This is a new tri-fold smartphone that folds out not once, not twice, but three times for a gigantic display that is oh-so-perfect for on-the-go gaming.

Huawei's new Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone was running Black Myth: Wukong over the company's cloud servers, so you'll be needing some super-fast 5G connectivity to get the game to even load. Even on its most conservative bitrate consumption, cloud gaming will blow through your mobile data quick smart, so be careful.

There's another video from Living in Harmony on X, also showing Black Myth: Wukong running on the new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold smartphone, which looks absolutely bonkers and makes me want to try it out myself on the tri-fold phone (as a new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold owner).

As for the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features an inverse dual-hinge design that folds into a "Z" shape, allowing users to use the tri-fold smartphone in many different ways. The OLED display measures 6.4 inches when fully collapsing as a traditional single-screen smartphone, but when unfolded, the display folds out to a behemoth 10.2 inches (2232 x 3184 resolution) and can be folded into a 7.9-inch size. Impressive.

Huawei says that it uses an ultra-modern three-fold large screen that can be folded and unfolded freely, and its composite ultra-touch laminated structure makes it slim and strong. Huawei is using a new silicon-anode-based large-capacity battery, that is bloody thin: only 1.9mm with a capacity of up to 5600mAh inside of a slim body with long-lasting battery life.