Black Myth: Wukong played on Huawei's new Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold smarpthone

Black Myth: Wukong played on Huawei's new tri-fold Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone: running on the triple-fold phone over the cloud.

Black Myth: Wukong played on Huawei's new Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold smarpthone
Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

Black Myth: Wukong will melt your gaming PC when its visuals are cranked to the max, but what about running it on a smartphone? Yeah, you can... but what about a tri-fold smartphone? Yep, that works with Black Myth: Wukong as well, and it works incredibly well. Check it out:

A few different videos have popped up into my various social feeds, the first of which I noticed on TikTok which you can check out here, with Black Myth: Wukong running on Huawei's just-released Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone. This is a new tri-fold smartphone that folds out not once, not twice, but three times for a gigantic display that is oh-so-perfect for on-the-go gaming.

Huawei's new Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone was running Black Myth: Wukong over the company's cloud servers, so you'll be needing some super-fast 5G connectivity to get the game to even load. Even on its most conservative bitrate consumption, cloud gaming will blow through your mobile data quick smart, so be careful.

There's another video from Living in Harmony on X, also showing Black Myth: Wukong running on the new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold smartphone, which looks absolutely bonkers and makes me want to try it out myself on the tri-fold phone (as a new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold owner).

As for the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features an inverse dual-hinge design that folds into a "Z" shape, allowing users to use the tri-fold smartphone in many different ways. The OLED display measures 6.4 inches when fully collapsing as a traditional single-screen smartphone, but when unfolded, the display folds out to a behemoth 10.2 inches (2232 x 3184 resolution) and can be folded into a 7.9-inch size. Impressive.

Huawei says that it uses an ultra-modern three-fold large screen that can be folded and unfolded freely, and its composite ultra-touch laminated structure makes it slim and strong. Huawei is using a new silicon-anode-based large-capacity battery, that is bloody thin: only 1.9mm with a capacity of up to 5600mAh inside of a slim body with long-lasting battery life.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1799.00
$1799.00-$3799.00
Buy
$2945.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2024 at 12:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tiktok.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News

Related Tags