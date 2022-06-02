All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD rumored Radeon RX 6700 non-XT with 10GB of GDDR6 appears

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 8:15 PM CDT
AMD just launched its new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards in the last couple of weeks... and now we're hearing rumors of the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics card.

The new Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics card was spotted in custom form from SAPPHIRE, in their PULSE family of cards, and an unknown SKU reported on by Cowcotland. Inside, we should expect a Navi 22 GPU with 36 Compute Units, and what should be 2308 Stream Processors.

We're expecting to see 10GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT, on a 160-bit memory bus while the GPU should have a 2330MHz game clock, and a 2495MHz boost clock. SAPPHIRE is using a single 8-pin PCIe power connector on each model, so we should expect a TDP of 200W or less on the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT.

The current rumor is that AMD launching the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics card on June 9, with a price starting at $600 or so.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, cowcotland.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

