AMD rumored Radeon RX 6700 non-XT with 10GB of GDDR6 appears

AMD reportedly working on Radeon RX 6700 non-XT model, with 10GB of GDDR6 (RX 6700 XT has 12GB of GDDR6, RX 6650 XT has 8GB GDDR6)

AMD just launched its new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards in the last couple of weeks... and now we're hearing rumors of the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics card.

The new Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics card was spotted in custom form from SAPPHIRE, in their PULSE family of cards, and an unknown SKU reported on by Cowcotland. Inside, we should expect a Navi 22 GPU with 36 Compute Units, and what should be 2308 Stream Processors.

We're expecting to see 10GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT, on a 160-bit memory bus while the GPU should have a 2330MHz game clock, and a 2495MHz boost clock. SAPPHIRE is using a single 8-pin PCIe power connector on each model, so we should expect a TDP of 200W or less on the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT.

The current rumor is that AMD launching the Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics card on June 9, with a price starting at $600 or so.