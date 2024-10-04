Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Radeon RX 7700 XT for $350 is a pretty good deal, and it comes with Space Marine 2

The Radeon RX 7700 XT for $350 is a pretty good GPU deal, offering the sort of 1080p and 1440p performance you can't find elsewhere for this price.

Radeon RX 7700 XT for $350 is a pretty good deal, and it comes with Space Marine 2
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

When it launched last year, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT felt like a GPU that didn't make much sense. With a price that was only $50 lower than the Radeon RX 7800 XT, you would be better off spending just that little bit extra for around 15% more performance. The good news is that AMD eventually lowered the price, and we're now at the point where this Radeon RX 7700 XT deal is one of the best we've seen in a while.

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB is available for $350 at Amazon and Newegg.
2

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB is available for $350 at Amazon and Newegg.

For $349.99 USD, you can pick up the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB graphics card. This is not only $100 cheaper than the card's original launch price, but it's also around $50 cheaper than the current MSRP of $399.99 USD. What makes this deal even better is that it's eligible for the current AMD Game Bundle for Ryzen and Radeon products.

So, in addition to the great price, you also get two free games: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

At $350, it's cheaper than its direct competitor, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. It also has faster non-RT performance at 1080p and 1440p. It also doesn't hurt that with 12GB of VRAM compared to 8GB for the baseline GeForce RTX 4060 Ti; it can handle more AAA titles with detail settings set to maximum. Here are the specs.

  • Model: PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT
  • Interface: PCI Express 4.0
  • Stream Processors: 3456
  • Compute Units/Ray Accelerators/AI Accelerators: 54/54/108
  • Clock Speeds: Boost Clock: Up to 2584 MHz, Game Clock: 2226 MHz
  • Memory: 12GB GDDR6
  • Memory Speed: 18 Gbps
  • Memory Interface: 192-bit
  • Display Connections: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 2.1
  • Dimensions: 290mm x 111mm x50mm
  • Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
  • Total Board Power: 240W

For 1080p and 1440p gaming, the Radeon RX 7700 XT is an excellent option at this price, so if you're in the market for a new card, it's worth considering.

The PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GPU is available at Amazon and Newegg for $349.99 USD. Our reviews below provide a closer look at the Radeon RX 7700 XT's performance and features.

Photo of the product for sale

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$349.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2024 at 12:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, newegg.com, amazon.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles