Radeon RX 7700 XT for $350 is a pretty good deal, and it comes with Space Marine 2

The Radeon RX 7700 XT for $350 is a pretty good GPU deal, offering the sort of 1080p and 1440p performance you can't find elsewhere for this price.

When it launched last year, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT felt like a GPU that didn't make much sense. With a price that was only $50 lower than the Radeon RX 7800 XT, you would be better off spending just that little bit extra for around 15% more performance. The good news is that AMD eventually lowered the price, and we're now at the point where this Radeon RX 7700 XT deal is one of the best we've seen in a while.

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB is available for $350 at Amazon and Newegg.

For $349.99 USD, you can pick up the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB graphics card. This is not only $100 cheaper than the card's original launch price, but it's also around $50 cheaper than the current MSRP of $399.99 USD. What makes this deal even better is that it's eligible for the current AMD Game Bundle for Ryzen and Radeon products.

So, in addition to the great price, you also get two free games: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

At $350, it's cheaper than its direct competitor, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. It also has faster non-RT performance at 1080p and 1440p. It also doesn't hurt that with 12GB of VRAM compared to 8GB for the baseline GeForce RTX 4060 Ti; it can handle more AAA titles with detail settings set to maximum. Here are the specs.

Model: PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

Stream Processors: 3456

Compute Units/Ray Accelerators/AI Accelerators: 54/54/108

Clock Speeds: Boost Clock: Up to 2584 MHz, Game Clock: 2226 MHz

Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Memory Speed: 18 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Display Connections: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 2.1

Dimensions: 290mm x 111mm x50mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin

Total Board Power: 240W

For 1080p and 1440p gaming, the Radeon RX 7700 XT is an excellent option at this price, so if you're in the market for a new card, it's worth considering.

The PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GPU is available at Amazon and Newegg for $349.99 USD. Our reviews below provide a closer look at the Radeon RX 7700 XT's performance and features.