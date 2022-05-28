First Ford F-150 Lightning officially delivered, beating Cybertruck

Nicholas Schmidt of Blueprint Power now owns the first Ford F-150 Lightning, which has beaten the Tesla Cybertruck to market.

Nicholas Schmidt, the chief technology officer of Blueprint Power, is now the proud owner of the first Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

Schmidt already owned a gas-powered F-150, which he now intends to replace with the electric counterpart. Since collecting his new vehicle, he also took to Twitter to share he has cancelled his reservation for a Tesla Cybertruck, as he will no longer need it.

The Cybertruck was initially unveiled in 2019, with availability expected in 2021. However, recent updates from Elon Musk indicate that the development of the Cybertruck is only expected to finalize this year, with production beginning in 2023. Musk claimed that Tesla needed to focus on meeting the demand for its current vehicles so that it doesn't fall even further behind on future projects like the Cybertruck.

Ford already has more reservations, at least 200,000, than they can fulfill before the end of 2023. Ford expects to produce 40,000 units by the end of the year and another 150,000 units in 2023. If you're after an F-150 Lightning and don't currently have a reservation, you might be waiting a while.

