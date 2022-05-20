All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets

Elon Musk has lost over $12 billion in a single day after going on political rants on Twitter, adding to even more lost this year.

Published Fri, May 20 2022 6:47 AM CDT
May 19th saw Tesla's stock price drop to its lowest level so far in 2022, erasing $12.3 billion from Elon Musk's wealth.

Musk took to Twitter that same day to voice political concerns in a multitude of tweets, saying that now he will vote Republican, after voting Democrat in the past, and claimed that "political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months." Musk also tweeted at S&P Global Ratings, saying they "lost their integrity" after Tesla was not included in its S&P 500 ESG (environment, social & governance) Index.

Margaret Dorn, an executive at S&P Global Ratings, told Reuters that the exclusion was a result of reports of racial discrimination at Tesla facilities, and crashes involving its autonomous vehicles. With Twitter stocks also dropping in value recently, Musk has lost a combined $49 billion in wealth since moving to purchase the social media platform.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is still valued at $209.9 billion, and retains his spot as the world's richest man, despite losing $60.4 billion this year. Musk's losses trail only those of Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao, who has lost $81 billion so far, and Jeff Bezos, who has lost $62 billion.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, bloomberg.com, reuters.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

