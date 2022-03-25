All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk confirms when Cybertruck will finally enter production

Elon Musk has announced during the opening ceremony of Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory that the Cybertruck will be produced in 2023.

Published Fri, Mar 25 2022 12:32 AM CDT
Elon Musk has finally confirmed when the long-awaited Cybertruck will enter production and become available.

Musk answered questions at Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory during its opening ceremony, stating that Tesla will be increasing the production of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. He also said that Cybertruck development is due to finish in 2022, with production beginning in 2023, with Musk saying, "we want to complete the development of Cybertruck this year and be ready for production next year."

The Cybertruck was originally revealed in 2019 with promises of availability in 2021. Since then, the Cybertruck has suffered delays, affecting over a million people with pre-orders. In contrast, other electric models such as GMC's Hummer EV and Rivian's R1T have become available for purchase, and Ford prepares its competitor in the F-150 Lightning.

Musk has previously said that if Tesla doesn't meet the growing demand for its current vehicles by continuing work on future projects, it will fall even further behind.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

