MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted, features 24GB of VRAM

It looks like MSI's impressive flagship gaming GPU has made its way to China with the MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z spotted.

TL;DR: The limited-edition MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z delivers unmatched 4K gaming performance with an 800W default overclock and premium custom design. The China-exclusive RTX 5090D v2 variant features 24GB GDDR7 VRAM and likely matches the original's speed, making it the fastest official gaming GPU in the region.

The limited-edition MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z not only features one of the most impressive GPU designs we've seen to date, but with its premium custom PCB and power delivery, the out-of-the-box 800W default OC mode delivers the fastest 4K gaming performance you can find. As detailed in our in-depth review, it's so fast that it feels more like a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti than a custom RTX 5090.

MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted, image credit: Bilibili.

Well, even though the GeForce RTX 5090 is technically unavailable for sale in China, it looks like MSI has also released a China-exclusive version of this impressive GPU called the MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z. This news arrives via Bilibili user 'Hardware Patrick Star' (via VideoCardz), confirming that MSI has released a separate batch of these limited-edition GPUs for the Chinese market or has allocated some of the 1,300 total global units to become GeForce RTX 5090D v2 variants.

The GPU we see here is number 909 of 1300. Created for China as a gaming GPU that adheres to US-government-based restrictions, the GeForce RTX 5090D v2 features the same 21,760 CUDA cores as the mainline RTX 5090, but with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 384-bit memory bus, versus 32GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit bus.

Based on previous tests, when it comes to pure gaming performance, the GeForce RTX 5090D v2 is able to keep up with the GeForce RTX 5090, so the expectation is that this new MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z will be the fastest official PC gaming GPU in the region, thanks to its 800W default OC and 1000W Extreme modes.