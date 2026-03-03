TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted, features 24GB of VRAM

It looks like MSI's impressive flagship gaming GPU has made its way to China with the MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z spotted.

MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted, features 24GB of VRAM
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The limited-edition MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z delivers unmatched 4K gaming performance with an 800W default overclock and premium custom design. The China-exclusive RTX 5090D v2 variant features 24GB GDDR7 VRAM and likely matches the original's speed, making it the fastest official gaming GPU in the region.

The limited-edition MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z not only features one of the most impressive GPU designs we've seen to date, but with its premium custom PCB and power delivery, the out-of-the-box 800W default OC mode delivers the fastest 4K gaming performance you can find. As detailed in our in-depth review, it's so fast that it feels more like a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti than a custom RTX 5090.

MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted, image credit: Bilibili.
2

MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted, image credit: Bilibili.

Well, even though the GeForce RTX 5090 is technically unavailable for sale in China, it looks like MSI has also released a China-exclusive version of this impressive GPU called the MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z. This news arrives via Bilibili user 'Hardware Patrick Star' (via VideoCardz), confirming that MSI has released a separate batch of these limited-edition GPUs for the Chinese market or has allocated some of the 1,300 total global units to become GeForce RTX 5090D v2 variants.

The GPU we see here is number 909 of 1300. Created for China as a gaming GPU that adheres to US-government-based restrictions, the GeForce RTX 5090D v2 features the same 21,760 CUDA cores as the mainline RTX 5090, but with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 384-bit memory bus, versus 32GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit bus.

Based on previous tests, when it comes to pure gaming performance, the GeForce RTX 5090D v2 is able to keep up with the GeForce RTX 5090, so the expectation is that this new MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z will be the fastest official PC gaming GPU in the region, thanks to its 800W default OC and 1000W Extreme modes.

Photo of the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$3333.22 USD
Buy
$3795 USD
$3795 USD-
Buy
-
-$6796.27 CAD
Buy
-
-$3333.22 USD
Buy
-
-$3333.22 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/3/2026 at 8:53 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles