Follow Elon Musk on this tour of SpaceX's massive 'Mechazilla' tower

Elon Musk has given a tour around Starbase to Tim Dodd from the Everyday Astronaut YouTube channel, now scaling the Mechazilla.

Published Fri, May 27 2022 7:15 AM CDT
Tim Dodd from the YouTube account Everyday Astronaut has uploaded a continuation of his tour around Starbase with Elon Musk.

Musk accompanied Dodd on a tour throughout SpaceX's launch site in South Texas, known as Starbase. In the first part of his tour, Musk takes him through the High Bay, where Starship prototypes are assembled, and through the currently under construction MegaBay.

In the latest video, Dodd and Musk continue making their way through the facility and head up SpaceX's Orbital Launch Tower, also known as Mechazilla. The tower will support the launching and landing of the Starship spacecraft, which SpaceX plans to send to Mars, and is designed to release and catch the spacecraft with two large arms. The tower stands 469 feet (143 meters) tall, about 100 feet (30.4 meters) taller than the Statue of Liberty.

"Yeah. I mean, this is pretty crazy. I mean, there's a custom built tower with arms that are designed to catch the largest and heaviest flying object ever made and pluck it outta the air," Musk said to Dodd.

"It's insane. I mean the ship looks small from here. ... We should get like a hang glider and jump off or something. That'd be sweet," Musk joked after the pair made the way to the top of the tower.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

