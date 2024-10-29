All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Elon Musk leaks SpaceX staff call while gaming, revealing how close Starship was to disaster

Elon Musk has leaked a SpaceX staff briefing him on Flight 5, the launch that Starship reached orbit and its booster was caught by the launch tower.

AI-Assisted TLDR: SpaceX successfully launched and caught Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, marking a significant achievement in its goal to create a reusable transportation method for Mars. The event, called Flight 5, involved the booster Super Heavy being caught by the Mechazilla launch tower.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

One of, if not the biggest achievement SpaceX has made so far is the success of the launch and catch of Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket.

Starship was launched, and its booster, Super Heavy, was caught by the launch tower known as Mechazilla. SpaceX officially called the event Flight 5, and it represented the company's highest-stakes launch yet in its quest to create a reliable, reusable method of transportation capable of putting humans on the surface of Mars. SpaceX has been somewhat quiet on the details of Flight 5, but SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk have seemingly inadvertently given the world a peak behind the curtain as to what SpaceX thinks about Flight 5.

Musk posted a video to his personal X account showing off some Diablo IV gameplay, and in the background, you can hear Musk is on a call with SpaceX staff. The staffers begin by saying they want to be "upfront about the scary sh*t that happened" as focussing on that will help get SpaceX to the goal of Flight 6. The staffers go on to tell Musk that they were one second away from aborting the landing of Super Heavy as the team had "misconfigured gas support" that was only one second away from flight controllers aborting the landing on the tower.

The SpaceX employees said they were "one second away from telling the rocket to abort and try to crash into the ground next to the tower."

Musk replied, "Wow!

The team goes on to list all of the identified points of improvement Starship can make before its next flight, which currently doesn't have a date or a public objective.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, x.com

