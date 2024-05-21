GIGABYTE preps huge range of next-gen AORUS Z890 motherboards, ready for Arrow Lake-S CPUs

GIGABYTE is preparing a huge wave of next-gen Z890 motherboards ready for Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors... most of them with AI, of course.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new leak from Persian news outlet Faceit.ir who sourced their data from a local GIGABYTE distributor, multiple new Z890 motherboards are in the works using the new LGA 1851 socket and ready for Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs. We should expect Intel to detail its new processors at Computex 2024 in just a couple of weeks time, as well as GIGABYTE (and other motherboard makers) unveiling new 800-series motherboards.

Popular Now: Sony developing PlayStation mobile platform

GIGABYTE has at least 8 new motherboards based on the Z890 chipset alone, with the new flagship GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS EXTREME AI TOP motherboard, as well as the new Z890 AORUS MASTER AI TOP motherboard, while the third board is the Z890 AI TOP. Notice a trend? AI, AI, AI, baby.

Read more: Intel confirms next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs for desktop and laptops launch for Q4 2024

Here's a list of GIGABYTE's upcoming Z890 motherboards:

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS XTREME AI ΤΟΡ

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER AI TOP

GIGABYTE Z890 AI TOP

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS PRO ICE

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS ELITE AX

GIGABYTE Z890 A ELITE X ICE

Intel's new high-performance Arrow Lake CPUs will hit the desktop later this year in Arrow Lake-S form, something that we should see confirmed (and detailed) at Computex 2024 in just a couple of weeks time. Intel has now provided a preview of its next-gen Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs, with a tease of the monolithic design that has multiple tiles inside.

Arrow Lake will feature a CPU, GPU, SoC, and I/O tiles, with the biggest of the tiles being the CPU and SoC which are the larger rectangular-shaped ones at the bottom, and the square one in the middle. There's also a dummy tile used, which is something Intel is also doing with its new Lunar Lake CPUs, too.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will roll out with an 8+16 design (8 Performance Cores based on the new Lion Cove architecture, and 16 Efficiency Cores based on the Skymont architecture). We should also see 4 Low-Power Crestmont-based E-Cores on the SoC Tile, with the GPU tile packing 2-4 Xe-Cores of "Xe-LPG" Alchemist-based integrated graphics.

Intel's new Arrow Lake-S desktop processors will be the first desktop CPUs from Intel with the new "Core Ultra 200 series" branding, with new 800-series motherboards led by the flagship Z890 chipset to be teased at Computex 2024, with native Thunderbolt 4, and much more.

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support: