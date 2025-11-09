GIGABYTE's new Ryzen X3D motherboard boosts gaming performance by 25%

TL;DR: GIGABYTE unveils the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP, the first flagship motherboard designed for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, featuring AI-powered overclocking that boosts gaming performance by 25%. It offers premium VRM, advanced cooling, DDR5 9000+ MT/s support, Wi-Fi 7, and Dual 10G LAN for high-end enthusiasts.

GIGABYTE is set to launch its new flagship motherboard for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, including the popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D for gaming. GIGABYTE notes that this is the "world's first flagship motherboard platform purpose-built" for X3D chips, which you can probably tell just by taking a look at its premium and stylish look.

The new X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP motherboard includes X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 for overclocking, an AI-powered model that will deliver a custom tuning profile that GIGABYTE claims can improve gaming performance by a whopping 25% in addition to a 14% boost to multi-tasking productivity. With the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP, you'll be able to unleash the "true potential of AMD Ryzen X3D processors."

As a flagship board, the hardware here is impressive, with the 24+2+2 (SPS 110A) VRM able to push the premium Ryzen 9 9950X3D to its limit. The flagship-grade cooling and thermal design also features the DDR Wind Blade XTREME cover for memory, enhancing cooling and airflow, as well as the M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME for its five M.2 SSD slots, which includes a built-in 5mm fan and heat fins.

On the memory front, D5 Bionic Corsa supports DDR5 memory of 9000+ MT/s, another one-click AI-powered overclocking tool designed for stable OC performance. The X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP motherboard includes all of the company's impressive EZ-DIY features for installation and connectivity, which now consists of the updated DriverBIOS function that offers Wi-Fi 7 drivers built into the BIOS alongside Dual 10G LAN ports.

Visually, it's a looker, thanks to the advanced cooling and the 5-inch Edge View LCD in the top left, which can be configured to display real-time system information, as well as dynamic animations and videos. There's no word yet on pricing, but we expect it to be available for no less than the company's current flagship X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP, which is priced at $799.99 USD - definitely one for extreme overclockers and high-end enthusiasts.