All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GIGABYTE confirms X670 AORUS + AERO motherboards tease comes this week

GIGABYTE confirms it will tease its next-gen X670 AORUS and X670 AERO motherboards this week, both ready for AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 6:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The leaks on next-gen X670 motherboards isn't stopping, now it's time for GIGABYTE officially confirming its upcoming AMD X670 motherboards, ready for the world of Zen 4 processors later this year.

GIGABYTE confirms X670 AORUS + AERO motherboards tease comes this week 01 | TweakTown.com

Computex 2022 kicks off tomorrow, with GIGABYTE confirming their upcoming "Power of Computing" event will see the company show off their next-gen AMD X670-based motherboards. We are expecting to see GIGABYTE's upcoming X670 AORUS Xtreme, X670 AORUS Master, X670 AORUS Pro AX, and X670 AERO D series motherboards.

GIGABYTE did confirm that their flagship X670 AORUS Xtreme motherboard will be using the "standard" X670 chipset, and not the purported X670E chipset that will offer PCIe 5.0 for both the GPU and SSD -- where some boards are only doing one, and not both. DDR5 will be a standard, however.

GIGABYTE teased: "Moreover, the latest AMD Socket AM5 motherboards including the gaming series of X670 AORUS XTREME, MASTER, PRO AX, and X670 AERO D for designers will be first exposed in this exhibition as well. Users can take a sneak peek at the advanced design and extensive features of PCIe 5.0 graphics slot and M.2 Gen5 interface on GIGABYTE motherboards".

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$485.00
$485.00$458.65$499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/22/2022 at 4:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.