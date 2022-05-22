GIGABYTE confirms X670 AORUS + AERO motherboards tease comes this week

GIGABYTE confirms it will tease its next-gen X670 AORUS and X670 AERO motherboards this week, both ready for AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs.

The leaks on next-gen X670 motherboards isn't stopping, now it's time for GIGABYTE officially confirming its upcoming AMD X670 motherboards, ready for the world of Zen 4 processors later this year.

Computex 2022 kicks off tomorrow, with GIGABYTE confirming their upcoming "Power of Computing" event will see the company show off their next-gen AMD X670-based motherboards. We are expecting to see GIGABYTE's upcoming X670 AORUS Xtreme, X670 AORUS Master, X670 AORUS Pro AX, and X670 AERO D series motherboards.

GIGABYTE did confirm that their flagship X670 AORUS Xtreme motherboard will be using the "standard" X670 chipset, and not the purported X670E chipset that will offer PCIe 5.0 for both the GPU and SSD -- where some boards are only doing one, and not both. DDR5 will be a standard, however.

GIGABYTE teased: "Moreover, the latest AMD Socket AM5 motherboards including the gaming series of X670 AORUS XTREME, MASTER, PRO AX, and X670 AERO D for designers will be first exposed in this exhibition as well. Users can take a sneak peek at the advanced design and extensive features of PCIe 5.0 graphics slot and M.2 Gen5 interface on GIGABYTE motherboards".