All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GIGABYTE teases its next-gen AORUS graphics card, this could be the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 32GB

GIGABYTE's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card teased: CES 2025 reveal, with AIO cooler, with some surprises in store.

GIGABYTE teases its next-gen AORUS graphics card, this could be the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 32GB
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: GIGABYTE is teasing a new AORUS GeForce RTX 50 series GPU with an AIO cooler, set to be revealed at CES 2025. This comes amid leaks about NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs. The RTX 5090 is rumored to cost $2600, while the RTX 5080 may be priced at $1500. AMD's RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 series is also expected at CES.

GIGABYTE has just teased a next-generation AORUS graphics card that will be revealed at CES 2025, which looks like it'll be a new AORUS GeForce RTX 50 series GPU with an AIO cooler. Check out the (very brief) teaser below:

We aren't far away from CES 2025 at all now, with just one week to go, and now GIGABYTE is teasing a new AORUS graphics card, right as all the leaks on NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen gaming GPUs are spreading like wildfire over the Christmas holidays. We can see some text on the fans that reads "TUFO" which stands for "Team Up, Fight On", the usual GIGABYTE flair here.

The folks over at VideoCardz think that we're looking at the new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card, with some images shared reminding us what that card looks like... but from a brief few-second teaser with just the fans, that's not enough for me.

GIGABYTE teases its next-gen AORUS graphics card, this could be the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 32GB 402
2

The timing however, is really specific as we're hearing more and more about the new NVIDIA GeForrce RRTX 50 series GPUs, where we've heard the company is getting as many graphics cards sent from China to US warehouses before January 20, 2025 when President Trump's new tariffs take effect.

Not only that, but leaked pricing on the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 32GB to cost $2600, and the GeForce RTX 5080 16GB to cost around $1500. AMD will be launching its new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 launching at CES 2025, with custom AORUS models most likely in the works.

Photo of the GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G REV 2.0 Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G REV 2.0 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1229.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1229.99 USD
- -
Buy
£1196.43
- -
Buy
$1229.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2024 at 7:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles