GIGABYTE teases its next-gen AORUS graphics card, this could be the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 32GB

TL;DR: GIGABYTE is teasing a new AORUS GeForce RTX 50 series GPU with an AIO cooler, set to be revealed at CES 2025. This comes amid leaks about NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs. The RTX 5090 is rumored to cost $2600, while the RTX 5080 may be priced at $1500. AMD's RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 series is also expected at CES. GIGABYTE is teasing a new AORUS GeForce RTX 50 series GPU with an AIO cooler, set to be revealed at CES 2025. This comes amid leaks about NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs. The RTX 5090 is rumored to cost $2600, while the RTX 5080 may be priced at $1500. AMD's RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 series is also expected at CES.

GIGABYTE has just teased a next-generation AORUS graphics card that will be revealed at CES 2025, which looks like it'll be a new AORUS GeForce RTX 50 series GPU with an AIO cooler. Check out the (very brief) teaser below:

We aren't far away from CES 2025 at all now, with just one week to go, and now GIGABYTE is teasing a new AORUS graphics card, right as all the leaks on NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen gaming GPUs are spreading like wildfire over the Christmas holidays. We can see some text on the fans that reads "TUFO" which stands for "Team Up, Fight On", the usual GIGABYTE flair here.

The folks over at VideoCardz think that we're looking at the new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card, with some images shared reminding us what that card looks like... but from a brief few-second teaser with just the fans, that's not enough for me.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The timing however, is really specific as we're hearing more and more about the new NVIDIA GeForrce RRTX 50 series GPUs, where we've heard the company is getting as many graphics cards sent from China to US warehouses before January 20, 2025 when President Trump's new tariffs take effect.

Not only that, but leaked pricing on the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 32GB to cost $2600, and the GeForce RTX 5080 16GB to cost around $1500. AMD will be launching its new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 launching at CES 2025, with custom AORUS models most likely in the works.