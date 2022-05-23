Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor: 32-inch 4K 240Hz costs $1500

Samsung announced its new 4K 240Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor back at CES 2022, but now it's here: the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor begins shipping on June 6 for $1500.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor has a 32-inch Mini-LED panel, a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), and a huge 240Hz refresh rate. The Mini-LED backlight has 1196 dimming zones, a peak brightness of 2000 nits, Adaptive-Sync support, and a 1000R curvature.

Samsung has both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility on its new Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor. There's a 1ms GtG response time, while Samsung provides 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors along with 2 x USB ports.

4K at 60FPS is hard enough to achieve depending on the game + GPU, while 4K 120FPS is mostly a destination for esports games (Overwatch, CS:GO, League of Legends, etc) and games with the latest versions of NVIDIA DLSS (and a high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU). But man, the world of 4K 240FPS is going to be nuts.

We're really going to need those next-gen GPUs from AMD and its new Navi 31 GPU and NVIDIA with its new AD102 GPU -- the Radeon RX 7970 XT and GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. That and FSR 3.0 and DLSS 3.0 as well, boy do we need it.