All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor: 32-inch 4K 240Hz costs $1500

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor: Mini-LED backlight, 4K resolution, insane 240Hz refresh rate... will cost $1500.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 23 2022 7:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung announced its new 4K 240Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor back at CES 2022, but now it's here: the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor begins shipping on June 6 for $1500.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor: 32-inch 4K 240Hz costs $1500 02 | TweakTown.com

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor has a 32-inch Mini-LED panel, a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), and a huge 240Hz refresh rate. The Mini-LED backlight has 1196 dimming zones, a peak brightness of 2000 nits, Adaptive-Sync support, and a 1000R curvature.

Samsung has both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility on its new Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor. There's a 1ms GtG response time, while Samsung provides 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors along with 2 x USB ports.

4K at 60FPS is hard enough to achieve depending on the game + GPU, while 4K 120FPS is mostly a destination for esports games (Overwatch, CS:GO, League of Legends, etc) and games with the latest versions of NVIDIA DLSS (and a high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU). But man, the world of 4K 240FPS is going to be nuts.

We're really going to need those next-gen GPUs from AMD and its new Navi 31 GPU and NVIDIA with its new AD102 GPU -- the Radeon RX 7970 XT and GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. That and FSR 3.0 and DLSS 3.0 as well, boy do we need it.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) (LC32G75TQSNXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$579.99
$579.99$579.99$687.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/23/2022 at 7:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bhphotovideo.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.