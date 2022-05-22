All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G7 monitor: Quantum Mini LED + 4K @ 165Hz

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G7 (S32BG75) is a new 32-inch gaming monitor: native 4K resolution, huge 165Hz refresh rate, and more.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 8:13 PM CDT
Samsung is introducing a bunch of new gaming monitors at Computex 2022, with the new Odyssey Neo G7 (S32BG75) being rolled out.

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G7 monitor: Quantum Mini LED + 4K @ 165Hz 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (S32BG75) gaming monitor has a 32-inch panel, with the company tapping a Quantum Mini LED backlight with up to 1000 nits of brightness. There's Quantum HDR 200 certification here, AMD FreeSync Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and support for Low Input Lag, Refresh Rate Optimizer, Adaptive Picture, and more.

The 32-inch panel has a native 4K resolution and super-quick 165Hz refresh rate, so you'll need a beasty GPU to handle 4K @ 165FPS... NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, or AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. There's a slew of connectivity as well: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB-C 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G7 monitor: Quantum Mini LED + 4K @ 165Hz 02 | TweakTown.com

We'll know more about Samsung's new Odyssey Neo gaming monitors during Computex 2022 this week.

NEWS SOURCE:kitguru.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

