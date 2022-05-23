AMD Ryzen 9 7950 XT teased: AM5 flagship with 16C/32T spotted in video

MSI's new 'How To Install/Uninstall AMD AM5 CPU' video has a Zen 4 engineering sample CPU: looks like Ryzen 9 7950X: 16C/32T chip.

AMD demoed a pre-production 16-core Zen 4-based processor at Computex 2022, with a huge all-core 5.5GHz while gaming... and now, now MSI has teased a 16-core, 32-thread Zen 4 CPU in its latest video.

In the new MSI "How To Install/Uninstall AMD AM5 CPU", the company shows off some "AMD ENG SAMPLE" processors that have some clear labels on them. VideoCardz points back to a leak from January with two OPEN codes for AMD engineering samples: 665, and the devilish 666.

The '665' SKU is a 16-core, 32-thread variant and should be the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950 XT processor, while the '666' SKU would be an 8-core, 16-thread variant that should end up being the Ryzen 7 7800X processor.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES