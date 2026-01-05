ASUS prepping ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial, Crosshair X870E DARK NEO mobos for AMD Ryzen CPUs

ASUS preps two flagship motherboards for AMD Ryzen CPUs with the new flagship ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial, and Crosshair X870E DARK NEO motherboards.

TL;DR: ASUS unveils the flagship ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial and DARK NEO motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9000 series at CES 2026. Featuring advanced VRM designs, DDR5 8000+ MT/s support, PCIe 5.0, USB4, and a 5-inch LCD, these AM5 motherboards deliver top-tier gaming performance and future-ready connectivity.

ASUS is cooking up two new flagship motherboards ready for AMD Ryzen CPUs, with the introduction of the new ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial and Crosshair X870E DARK NEO motherboards expected at CES 2026 this week.

It all started from ASUS with a teaser of its upcoming next-gen ROG Crosshair motherboard on the AM5 socket and AMD X870E chipset, with the two new motherboards designed as flagship boards for the ASUS AM5 motherboard family.

The new ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial is an E-ATX motherboard beast with a powerful 26+28 phase VRM delivery and an upgraded VRM heatsink design that has a huge 5-inch LCD on the I/O cover. It supports RAM speeds of over 8000 MT/s DDR5, and up to 256GB RAM total.

There's an ASUS exclusive DIMM.2 slot that provides additional M.2 SSD slots, and next to that is a large panel that will feature Start and FlexKey button support, and underneath it are right-angled connectors for the 24-pin EPS and 6-pin connectors for additional power.

Moving on to the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E DARK HERO, which has an upgraded black aesthetic, upgraded VRM design, and the same 3D Vapor Chamber M.2 heatsink.

ASUS will be showing off its new X870E motherboards at CES 2026, and a whole lot more...

CES Innovation Awards 2026 said: "The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL reigns supreme as the ultimate flagship in ASUS' gaming motherboard lineup, meticulously engineered for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. This motherboard is not only primed for the latest AM5 CPUs but also boasts a striking, whitewashed aesthetic that redefines motherboard design".

"Beyond its visual appeal, the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL delivers unparalleled gaming performance for enthusiasts, leveraging DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 for maximum throughput. Comprehensive connectivity, including USB4, ensures future-readiness, while the integrated 5-inch LCD offers real-time system monitoring and personalized flair. Finally, its robust architecture is perfectly poised to accelerate emerging AI applications, making it the definitive choice for forward-thinking professionals".