AMD says current AM4 platform 'will continue for many years to come'

AMD's next-gen AM5 platform unveiled, but AMD is still committed to AM4: says it 'will continue for many years to come'.

AMD just teased its next-gen AM5 socket with the introduction of next-gen X670E and X670 chipsets, rocking DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 GPU + SSD support.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AM5 socket will debut later this year with the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, but AMD confirmed that AM4 isn't going anywhere. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that AMD will have support for the current-gen AM4 platform for the foreseeable future.

Lisa said that "AM4 is a great platform that will continue for many years to come", with AMD proud that the AM4 socket has been 1 socket over 5 years and "going strong". Bloody oath it is, with the AM4 socket tapping out at a rather huge 16 cores and 32 threads. There's 5 CPU architectures on AM4, 4 process nodes used, over 125 processors, and over 500 motherboards. Quite impressive there, AMD, especially if you compare this to 7-10 years ago.