All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD says current AM4 platform 'will continue for many years to come'

AMD's next-gen AM5 platform unveiled, but AMD is still committed to AM4: says it 'will continue for many years to come'.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 23 2022 7:37 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD just teased its next-gen AM5 socket with the introduction of next-gen X670E and X670 chipsets, rocking DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 GPU + SSD support.

AMD says current AM4 platform 'will continue for many years to come' 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AM5 socket will debut later this year with the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, but AMD confirmed that AM4 isn't going anywhere. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that AMD will have support for the current-gen AM4 platform for the foreseeable future.

Lisa said that "AM4 is a great platform that will continue for many years to come", with AMD proud that the AM4 socket has been 1 socket over 5 years and "going strong". Bloody oath it is, with the AM4 socket tapping out at a rather huge 16 cores and 32 threads. There's 5 CPU architectures on AM4, 4 process nodes used, over 125 processors, and over 500 motherboards. Quite impressive there, AMD, especially if you compare this to 7-10 years ago.

AMD says current AM4 platform 'will continue for many years to come' 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£495.99
£495.99£494.79£490.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/23/2022 at 8:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.