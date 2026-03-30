AMD celebrates the 10-year anniversary of AM4, promises to follow the same philosophy with AM5

TL;DR: AMD's AM4 platform gained popularity for its decade-long support across multiple Ryzen generations, allowing easy CPU upgrades. Continuing this approach, AMD commits to long-term AM5 socket support through at least 2027, promising sustained platform relevance and protecting customer investments with upcoming Zen 6 CPUs.

One of the key features that made AM4 so popular and successful was its longevity. AMD had committed to supporting the platform through multiple Ryzen generations, and they ultimately stuck to it, which was an admirable decision. Users who started using the platform with first-generation Ryzen 1000-series CPUs can just drop in a Ryzen 9 5950X and get a massive upgrade with little more than a BIOS update.

While the current AMD Zen 5 platform isn't exactly "old", it has already seen a couple of generations of Ryzen CPUs. The Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" and Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" chips both support the AMD AM5 platform and its associated chipsets. Now, AMD is doubling down on its promise of longevity and giving its customers more confidence that the AM5 socket will be here to stay through 2027 and beyond.

Speaking in the launch video of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition CPU, AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager of Computing and Graphics Jack Huynh gave this statement.

"With AM4, we built a platform that made it easy for customers to upgrade their PC across multiple generations of processors. And this year, we celebrate its ten-year anniversary, supported by an expansive line of processors powering millions of systems around the world. That same philosophy continues with socket AM5. Long-term support isn't just a marketing message for us, it's a commitment to protecting our customers' investments and giving enthusiasts a platform that can grow with them." - Jack Huynh, AMD SVP

Of course, AMD should give itself a pat on the back for the longevity of the AM4 platform, which launched ten years ago in 2016. Throughout its lifespan, it has constantly stayed relevant with new CPU generations, as well as the subsequent X3D lineup that breathed new life into the platform at the very end. AMD's gesture to support the same AM4 coolers on the new AM5 socket was appreciable as well.

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AMD's promise of the same longevity being carried over to AM5 is a big one. While it will be difficult to match AM4's lifespan and support four full generations of CPUs, AMD has already committed to three generations of AM5 support with the upcoming Zen 6 CPUs. It remains to be seen whether the platform has enough legs to stay relevant beyond 2027 when Zen 7 CPUs eventually launch.

Seeing AMD's approach, arch-rival Intel has also hinted at a slower, more methodical approach to socket changes, starting with Nova Lake. If AMD manages to influence the landscape enough to bring Intel on board, it will be a big win for gamers and PC enthusiasts everywhere.