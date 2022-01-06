All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new AM5 socket: backwards compatible with AM4 coolers

AMD's next-gen AM5 socket will work with AM4 coolers, AMD pledges that its new AM5 socket will be around for many more years.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 11:00 PM CST
AMD's next-gen AM5 socket will be here later this year, with the new AM5 socket taking AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs made on TSMC's new 5nm process node.

AMD's new AM5 socket: backwards compatible with AM4 coolers 04 | TweakTown.com
In a recent interview with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said that the company has plans to keep the new AM5 platform around for a very long time, just like its AM4 socket has now -- which then had new technologies like faster DDR4 and PCIe 4.0 standards -- AM5 will be the same.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su explains: "Well, we've been extremely pleased with how AM4 has evolved....we said we would keep that socket for a long time and we have. We continue to believe that it has been good for the community and frankly, it's been good for us as well. As we bring things along, it was time to do a socket transition for the new I/O in the new technology, but I think strategy-wise, it should be similar".

"I don't have an exact number of years but I would say that you should expect that AM5 will be a long-lived platform as AM4 has been. I think we're expecting AM4 to stay in the marketplace for quite some years and it will be sort of an overlapping type of thing".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

