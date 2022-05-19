NASA reveals plans for how astronauts will be able to live on Mars

NASA has released a comprehensive draft of objectives for its upcoming Moon to Mars endeavor following the first Artemis missions.

NASA has outlined the objectives for the Moon to Mars initiative following the early stages of its Artemis mission and is seeking feedback.

A new video posted to NASA's YouTube channel outlines a draft of NASA's objectives for reaching Mars, containing fifty points across four broad categories, including transportation and habitation; Moon and Mars infrastructure; operations; and science. NASA has also providing a document detailing each of these points and defining relevant terms.

NASA's grand plan involves the Artemis missions, which will return astronauts to the Moon, from where the agency can look to make the journey to Mars. With the latest draft of objectives for the Moon to Mars mission, NASA invites industries, academia, international communities, members of the public, and other stakeholders to provide input on the various points outlined. Comments can be submitted here, and are due by the end of May 31st 2022.

"The feedback we receive on the objectives we have identified will inform our exploration plans at the Moon and Mars for the next 20 years. We're looking within NASA and to external stakeholders to help us fine-tune these objectives and be as transparent as possible throughout our process. With this approach, we will find potential gaps in our architecture as well as areas where our goals align with those from industry and international partners for future collaboration," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.

"These objectives will move us toward our first analog Mars mission with crew in space and prepare us for the first human mission to the surface of the Red Planet. After reviewing feedback on the objectives, we will work with our partners to discuss input and finalize our framework this fall," said Jim Free, associate administrator for the NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD).

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement