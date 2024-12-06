All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA confirms cracked heatshield in Orion test won't kill the astronauts going to the Moon

NASA has concluded its evaluation of the cracked heatshield on the Orion module, and found Artemis II astronauts will be safe without a redesign.

NASA confirms cracked heatshield in Orion test won't kill the astronauts going to the Moon
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA has completed its assessment of the cracked heatshield on the Orion module and determined that Artemis II astronauts will be safe without requiring a redesign.

NASA has wrapped up a two-year-long investigation into the cracked heatshield on the Artemis I Orion module that landed back on Earth after being sent on a journey around the Moon.

NASA confirms cracked heatshield in Orion test won't kill the astronauts going to the Moon 561165615
3

The space agency took to its website to announce the re-entry method of the Orion module during the Artemis I mission was the cause of the cracks. The re-entry method, known as a skip guidance technique, entails the spacecraft "skipping" across the atmospheric layers, analogous to how a thrown stone skips across the surface of water. NASA wrote that Orion dipped into the upper atmosphere and used atmospheric drag to reduce its speed. The spacecraft then initiated aerodynamic lift to skip the capsule back out of the atmosphere, then it re-entered for its final descent into parachutes and splashdown.

After performing more than 100 tests, NASA determined that between skips, Orion's heat shield didn't allow enough of the gasses generated inside a material called Avcoat to escape. This caused some of the material to crack and break off from the heat shield. Avcoat is designed to erode away from the heat shield as the module descends through the atmosphere, increasing in temperature due to friction.

NASA confirms cracked heatshield in Orion test won't kill the astronauts going to the Moon 651156
3

"The agency also announced it is now targeting April 2026 for Artemis II and mid-2027 for Artemis III. The updated mission timelines also reflect time to address the Orion environmental control and life support systems," writes NASA regarding the next Artemis mission, which will be crewed

The material is key in the thermal protection system of the spacecraft. Despite these cracks, NASA reports that while there wasn't a crew aboard the Artemis I mission, had there been, they would have been completely safe within the module as temperatures inside Orion remained at comfortable and safe levels.

"The agency's decision comes after an extensive investigation of an Artemis I heat shield issue showed the Artemis II heat shield can keep the crew safe during the planned mission with changes to Orion's trajectory as it enters Earth's atmosphere and slows from nearly 25,000 mph to about 325 mph before its parachutes unfurl for safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean," added NASA

Photo of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 Copilot+
Best Deals: Lenovo IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 Copilot+
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$779.99 USD
$1069.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2024 at 10:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, nasa.gov

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles