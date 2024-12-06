NASA confirms cracked heatshield in Orion test won't kill the astronauts going to the Moon

NASA has concluded its evaluation of the cracked heatshield on the Orion module, and found Artemis II astronauts will be safe without a redesign.

TL;DR: NASA has completed its assessment of the cracked heatshield on the Orion module and determined that Artemis II astronauts will be safe without requiring a redesign. NASA has completed its assessment of the cracked heatshield on the Orion module and determined that Artemis II astronauts will be safe without requiring a redesign.

NASA has wrapped up a two-year-long investigation into the cracked heatshield on the Artemis I Orion module that landed back on Earth after being sent on a journey around the Moon.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The space agency took to its website to announce the re-entry method of the Orion module during the Artemis I mission was the cause of the cracks. The re-entry method, known as a skip guidance technique, entails the spacecraft "skipping" across the atmospheric layers, analogous to how a thrown stone skips across the surface of water. NASA wrote that Orion dipped into the upper atmosphere and used atmospheric drag to reduce its speed. The spacecraft then initiated aerodynamic lift to skip the capsule back out of the atmosphere, then it re-entered for its final descent into parachutes and splashdown.

After performing more than 100 tests, NASA determined that between skips, Orion's heat shield didn't allow enough of the gasses generated inside a material called Avcoat to escape. This caused some of the material to crack and break off from the heat shield. Avcoat is designed to erode away from the heat shield as the module descends through the atmosphere, increasing in temperature due to friction.

3

"The agency also announced it is now targeting April 2026 for Artemis II and mid-2027 for Artemis III. The updated mission timelines also reflect time to address the Orion environmental control and life support systems," writes NASA regarding the next Artemis mission, which will be crewed

The material is key in the thermal protection system of the spacecraft. Despite these cracks, NASA reports that while there wasn't a crew aboard the Artemis I mission, had there been, they would have been completely safe within the module as temperatures inside Orion remained at comfortable and safe levels.