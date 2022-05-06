All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's largest plane successfully tests hypersonic capabilities

Stratolaunch's Roc has the largest wingspan of any aircraft and recently flew to test upgrades for its hypersonic capabilities.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, May 6 2022 5:25 AM CDT
Stratolaunch's Roc aircraft is currently the world's largest flying aircraft in terms of wingspan.

The Roc's wingspan measures 385 feet (117 meters), dwarfing that of the world's heaviest plane, the Antonov An-225 cargo plane, which had 290 feet (88 meters) of wingspan before it was sadly destroyed during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Roc has six Boeing 747 engines, and the newly installed pylon on the center wing will be used to carry and launch Talon-A hypersonic test vehicles.

The Roc recently completed its fifth test flight in the Mojave Desert, debuting the pylon and flying for 4 hours and 58 minutes and reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet (6,858 meters). The Talon-A vehicles carried by the pylon are rocket-powered, autonomous, reusable testbeds that can carry customizable payloads at speeds greater than Mach 5. The Talon-A vehicles provide streamlined access to a hypersonic flight environment for scientific research and technological development.

"Today's successful flight validates important hardware improvements to the carrier aircraft. The pylon is a crucial component of our combined launch system, and I am proud of the team's timely and quality integration work that occurred since our last test flight. It is through their dedication that we continue to make steady progress toward achieving our next milestones of Talon-A flight tests later this year," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Stratolaunch Chief Executive Officer and President.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: World's first flying car airport opens in the United Kingdom

Read more: New 'impossible' discovery could make computers 400 times faster

World's largest plane successfully tests hypersonic capabilities 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, prnewswire.com, prnewswire.com

