Elon Musk teases next launch of Starship following massive success with Flight 4

Last week amongst all of the Computex 2024 news Starship conducted the fourth test flight for the world's largest and most powerful rocket, Starship.

The company blasted Starship off from its launch facilities on June 6, with the main objectives of the test flight being flying Starship further than any test previously, and demonstrating capabilities to return and reuse Starship and its Super Heavy booster. SpaceX achieved the desired reusability demonstration by calmly splashing down Super Heavy in the Gulf of Mexico. More specifically, SpaceX was attempting to simulate a "virtual tower" with the splashdown of Super Heavy, as the next step will be landing the megalithic booster on land.

Popular Now: Say goodbye to GPU cables overheating with the WireView Pro from Thermal Grizzly

Additionally, SpaceX just wanted the Starship vehicle to survive reentry into Earth's dense atmosphere, which, during its descent, gets extremely hot from generated friction. SpaceX achieved more than it set out to do as a minimum, as Starship also splashdowned within a designated target area. Now, Elon Musk is already talking about Flight 5, and during a live stream on X, the SpaceX CEO said that Starship will be taking to the skies once again in "about a month".

Musk said the reason for the delay, despite both parts of the rocket being successfully recovered, is due to the changes that need to be implemented. SpaceX is planning on making big improvements to Starship's heat shield, which is one of the vehicle's most complex components. This heat shield keeps the ship safe during reentry, and Musk said SpaceX plans to add a reinforcing layer to the new Starship vehicle for further protection and stability.

"We have to take, we're gonna replace the whole heat shield on the ship. So the new heat shield tile is about twice as strong as the ones that were on the last flight," shared Musk. "So, um, and we wanna put an. .an ablative secondary structure, like basically ablative protection behind the tiles so that if a tile cracks or come loose, it doesn't cook the rocket," he added.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES