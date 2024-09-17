Chinese scientists use Starlink satellite signals to detect stealth aircraft, drones

Chinese scientists have successfully completed an experiment using SpaceX Starlink satellite signals to detect stealth targets in the South China Sea.

In a new report from the South China Morning Post, the experiment used a consumer-level DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone (which is about the size of a bird, to give you some perspective) was used to simulate a stealth aircraft. The radar cross-section of the drone was similar to an actual stealth fighter, but instead of using traditional ground-based radar emissions, the scientists detected the drone by analyzing electromagnetic signals from a Starlink satellite passing over the Philippines.

The scientists' detection method uses forward scatter, where an object like a plane or a drone disrupts electromagnetic waves from a satellite, causing small signal disturbances, these disturbances are captured and analyzed to determine where the object is located. This technique doesn't need the radar to emit signals, which makes it harder to someone trying to find your location, or jam it.

The experiment detected finer details on the drone, with small details including the rotor movements, with the researchers using an undisclosed algorithm with an unspecified high-performance processor to process the captured signals.

SpaceX has over 6000 Starlink satellites in orbit, and while the signals are encrypted and not available to customers in China, the research team built a receiver and used commercially available components to capture, and process that data... able to detect stealth objects, which is an impressive feat. This continues the efforts out of China to boost its anti-stealth capabilities, and it seems to be working.