This brand new drone uses ion propulsion and is virtually silent

Undefined Technologies has unveiled the new design of its concept eVTOL drone named the Silent Ventus.

The drone is powered by proprietary ion propulsion technology, creating "high levels of ion thrust in atmospheric air" from the ion cloud surrounding the craft. Undefined Technologies is currently working toward achieving longer flight times and keeping noise levels below 70 decibels. By comparison, most drones produce between about 85 and 96 decibels.

In the U.S., acceptable noise levels range for residential, industrial, and commercial zones from 50 to 70 decibels, making the technology much more suitable for general use. The next mission flight is scheduled for sometime in May, and it previously completed a 2-minute and 30-second mission flight in December 2021.

"Silent Ventus™ is a vivid example of our intent of creating a sustainable, progressive, and less-noisy urban environment. The design brings us closer to our final product and enables us to showcase the dual-use of our technology," said Tomas Pribanic, Founder and CEO of Undefined Technologies, in a press release.

"The breakthrough development creates a technical and commercial opportunity for using ion propulsion drones for various civil and military applications, including last-mile delivery and surveillance," the press release reads.

