Cases, Cooling & PSU

be quiet! Silent Loop 3 announced, a new AIO cooler with whisper-quiet performance

The new be quiet! Silent Loop 3 AIO CPU cooler launches later this month, and it's been designed for silent operation - even when the pump is at maximum.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: be quiet! is launching the Silent Loop 3 AIO liquid cooler, designed for silent operation with a 6-pole motor, three-chamber pump, and Silent Wings 4 fans. Available in 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm sizes, it features a minimal design with stylish ARGB patterns and is priced from $139.90 to $174.90.

"Virtually inaudible operation," that's how German hardware maker be quiet! describes its new Silent Loop 3 all-in-one AIO liquid cooling solution for CPUs, which will launch later this month. When choosing a new AIO cooler, thermal performance is always high on the list; however, and silent operation should be there right along with it.

3

be quiet! Silent Loop 3 includes an innovative pump design with a 6-pole motor with three phases and a three-chamber design created for less vibration. Throw in sound dampening that effectively reduces the sound of the pump even when it's at maximum speed and up to three Silent Wings 4 PWM high-speed fans, and the be quiet! Silent Loop 3 AIO series more than lives up to its name.

This is an AIO cooler series built and designed for silent operation. It will launch with three radiator size options: 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm. And yeah, the 420mm variant is capable of cooling Threadripper processors.

The overall look of the be quiet! Silent Loop 3 is impressively minimal and stylish, thanks to the all-black Silent Wings 4 PWM high-speed fans and the cooling block sporting a very cool ARGB pattern. All three models are launching on February 25 with the following pricing.

3

be quiet! Silent Loop 3 (240mm) - $139.90 USD

be quiet! Silent Loop 3 (360mm) - $164.90 USD

be quiet! Silent Loop 3 (420mm) - $174.90 USD

"With Silent Loop 3, we've pushed our engineering even further to create an AiO cooler that delivers top-tier performance while staying impressively silent. The powerful pump, optimized cooling block, and our high-pressure Silent Wings 4 fans work together to keep even high-end processors cool with minimal noise. Every detail is designed for efficiency, durability, and ease of use, making Silent Loop 3 the perfect choice for anyone who wants quiet high-performance liquid cooling," says Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!.

NEWS SOURCE:bequiet.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

