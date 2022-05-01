GIGABYTE edges MSI out: DDR5-10022 overclock sets NEW world record

GIGABYTE has just nudged MSI out of the way of the DDR5 memory overclocking world record, where MSI smashed into 10004MT/s... GIGABYTE pushed 18MT/s more reaching DDR5-10022.

The record was broken by GIGABYTE's internal OC team that HiCookie leads, with the DDR5 memory frequency world record being achieved on the GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard. This motherboard in particular, was crafted from its inception for overclocking... and those days are now here.

GIGABYTE not only used its own Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, but its AORUS DDR5 memory -- which was DDR5-4800 before overclocking, with a single 16GB DDR5 stick -- pushed up to DDR5-10022. The GIGABYTE OC team had timings of 46-58-58-46-104-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR) when at DDR5-10022 speeds.

For HWBOT competition requirements, validation of the DDR5 memory overclock requires oscilloscope measurement, as this provides technical proof that the world record has been reached.