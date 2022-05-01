All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE edges MSI out: DDR5-10022 overclock sets NEW world record

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard used to smash DDR5 memory frequency world record: DDR5-10022 trumps MSI and its DDR5-10004.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 1 2022 6:25 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, May 1 2022 7:58 PM CDT
GIGABYTE has just nudged MSI out of the way of the DDR5 memory overclocking world record, where MSI smashed into 10004MT/s... GIGABYTE pushed 18MT/s more reaching DDR5-10022.

GIGABYTE edges MSI out: DDR5-10022 overclock sets NEW world record 05 | TweakTown.com
The record was broken by GIGABYTE's internal OC team that HiCookie leads, with the DDR5 memory frequency world record being achieved on the GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard. This motherboard in particular, was crafted from its inception for overclocking... and those days are now here.

GIGABYTE not only used its own Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, but its AORUS DDR5 memory -- which was DDR5-4800 before overclocking, with a single 16GB DDR5 stick -- pushed up to DDR5-10022. The GIGABYTE OC team had timings of 46-58-58-46-104-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR) when at DDR5-10022 speeds.

GIGABYTE edges MSI out: DDR5-10022 overclock sets NEW world record 07 | TweakTown.com

For HWBOT competition requirements, validation of the DDR5 memory overclock requires oscilloscope measurement, as this provides technical proof that the world record has been reached.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hwbot.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

